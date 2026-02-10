NIST Awards Over $3 Million to Small Businesses Advancing AI, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Quantum and More

Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is allocating funding totaling $3.19 million to eight small businesses in seven states under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. This funding will support research and development related to artificial intelligence, medical diagnostics, biotechnology, semiconductors, quantum and other key technologies.

The winning projects were competitively selected in September 2025 following a call for innovative proposals that address technical needs related to NIST’s research areas.

These are Phase II SBIR awards, which fund research and development prototyping of innovative technologies proposed during Phase I. Phase II projects cover a period of 24 months from the date of the grant. After Phase II is complete, selected grantees will move to Phase III, which involves funding by non-SBIR sources.

AMAG Consulting LLC (Schenectady, New York) — $400,000

Scanning electron microscope simulation charging validation and improvements: AMAG sells SimuSEM, a software package that simulates how the electron beams in electron microscopes interact with materials. To improve its product, AMAG will add the ability to model charging effects and magnetic interactions. This will allow the software to add magnetic field and surface roughness effects to its simulations, resulting in more accurate and useful images.

Applied Imaging Solutions LLC (Quincy, Massachusetts) — $400,000

Online short-wave infrared hyperspectral imaging system with machine learning (SWIR-HSI/AI) for measuring quality attributes in NISTmAb-producing NISTCHO cell cultures: This project will develop a new imaging system that uses short-wave infrared hyperspectral imaging and AI machine learning to monitor cell cultures used in the production of biopharmaceuticals. By allowing contactless monitoring of cell viability, metabolite levels and other critical factors, this technology will enable more precise control of bioreactors. Developed using NISTCHO cell cultures, this project aims to advance the development of life-saving drugs while improving the efficiency and safety of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Calimetrix LLC (Madison, Wisconsin) — $399,998

Quantitative phantom for multimodality magnetic resonance imaging and computed tomography measurements of steatotic tissue: Calimetrix will design and develop imaging test objects, called phantoms, that mimic human anatomy and are used to enhance the accuracy of medical imaging tests like MRI and CT scans. These phantoms, which mimic the characteristics of fatty liver tissue, can facilitate medical research and help improve patient care by ensuring that scans taken at different times and using different vendor platforms can be meaningfully compared.

HighRI Optics Inc. (Oakland, California) — $399,858.96

Binary pseudo-random array (BPRA) for the enhancement of optical images: HighRI Optics is developing a commercial imaging system equipped with a calibration standard and specialized data reconstruction software. This innovation aims to substantially enhance the resolution capabilities of virtually any imaging system, including those used in health care, scientific research, manufacturing and defense.

Icarus Quantum Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) — $400,000

Noise-free excitation of semiconductor quantum dots: This project will develop a turnkey photon source based on semiconductor quantum dots technology. The platform, which is engineered for scalability in both fabrication and performance, can house multiple high-efficiency photon sources on a single chip. As a plug-and-play solution, it will help researchers and developers integrate quantum interconnects into their systems, accelerating the development of quantum technologies.

MyExposome Inc. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) — $395,814.74

Using silicone wristbands as personal monitors of PFAS exposures: Silicone wristbands are used as wearable monitoring devices that record a person’s exposure to environmental chemicals, including certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This project proposes using wristbands combined with novel, solvent-free extraction methods to expand the spectrum of detectable PFAS. Successful implementation of this project will support both research and consumer markets by providing a cost-effective tool for personal exposure monitoring.

ObjectSecurity LLC (San Diego, California) — $399,908.58

Operational technology artificial intelligence — NIST Compliance Tool (OTAI-NCT): The OTAI-NCT tool evaluates the cybersecurity practices of hardware and software manufacturers to produce a cyber-hygiene score that consumers can use to make informed purchasing decisions. The tool, which uses authoritative data sources such as the National Vulnerability Database (NVD), CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog and other publicly available datasets, will empower users while helping to safeguard national security and public safety.

Universal Schedule and Booking LLC (Harpers Ferry, West Virginia) — $400,000

Phase II home-by-home residential building energy-load profile optimizations: Homeowners face rising energy costs due to surging electricity demand. Energy sensors, if widely installed, can be used to optimize energy use. However, the cost and skills needed to install them present a barrier to their widespread use. This project addresses this challenge by developing a smart digital infrastructure that estimates energy consumption in homes without auxiliary hardware sensors. This will accelerate the adoption of new technologies, enabling a more efficient and resilient electricity grid that benefits U.S. manufacturers, businesses and homeowners.