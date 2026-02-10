Shelly Moore, ASQ CMDA, CMQ/OE, CQE, CCT, Recognized by Influential Women as a Leader in Quality and Regulatory Affairs

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Executive Drives Operational Excellence and Compliance Across Global Medical Device and Healthcare ProductsShelly Moore, ASQ CMDA, CMQ/OE, CQE, CCT, CQIA, is a senior executive with deep, cross-disciplinary leadership experience spanning Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs, Operations, and Enterprise Functions across highly regulated industries. She currently serves in an expanding leadership role supporting S2S Global / Transparent Supply Chain Solutions, where her responsibilities now include oversight of Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs, Customer Service, Sourcing, Product Development, Human Resources, and Information Technology.Shelly brings more than three decades of experience across a diverse range of industries, including medical devices (Class I, II, and III), biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, automotive, utilities, and commercial and residential construction. Since 2014, she has held a NASCLA General Contractor License, actively working as a licensed general contractor on both commercial and residential construction projects, further strengthening her operational, risk management, and regulatory perspective across manufacturing and built-environment disciplines.She holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and an Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration, and in 2024 earned the Credential of Readiness (CORe) from Harvard Business School, reinforcing her formal training in business analytics, economics, and financial decision-making. She also holds a Regulatory Affairs Certificate – Medical Devices, complementing her extensive regulatory and compliance expertise.Shelly’s professional credentials include Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, Certified Quality Engineer (CQE), Certified Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence (CMQ/OE), Certified Medical Devices Auditor (CMDA), Certified Quality Improvement Associate (CQIA), and Certified Calibration Technician (CCT). Together, these certifications reflect her deep technical foundation, analytical rigor, and commitment to operational excellence.Over the course of her career, Shelly progressed from an entry-level laboratory technician to senior executive leadership, building expertise through hands-on experience and continuous learning. She has led large-scale compliance transitions, developed and implemented global supplier quality and regulatory programs, and guided organizations through complex operational and structural change, including mergers, divestitures, and rapid growth phases. Her leadership style blends analytical problem-solving with pragmatic execution, enabling organizations to maintain rigorous compliance while improving efficiency and scalability.Mentorship from engineering and quality leaders early in her career helped shape Shelly’s leadership philosophy—grounded in accountability, precision, and adaptability. These influences continue to inform how she leads cross-functional teams, aligns technical rigor with business strategy, and navigates evolving regulatory landscapes.Shelly is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of professionals, particularly women entering technical and traditionally male-dominated fields. She encourages curiosity, confidence, and early pursuit of certifications, emphasizing that challenges are opportunities for growth and that diverse perspectives strengthen organizations.Today, Shelly identifies key challenges in her field as keeping pace with evolving global regulations, ensuring supplier compliance across international sourcing networks, and maintaining consistent product quality amid organizational change. She also sees significant opportunity in digital transformation, supplier audit modernization, and strengthened cross-functional integration, particularly during periods of transition.Both professionally and personally, Shelly values excellence, integrity, and service. Beyond her professional achievements, she is devoted to family and community, cherishing time with her four-year-old grandson. She also pursues extreme couponing as a passion and philanthropic outlet, using it to support friends, family, and her community by providing essential household goods.Shelly Moore’s career reflects a sustained dedication to excellence, leadership, and continuous improvement, as well as a commitment to using her skills and experience to positively impact organizations and the people they serve.Learn More about Shelly Moore:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/shelly-moore Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.