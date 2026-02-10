R2P INNOVATIONS RANKED NO. 1 ON PRESTIGIOUS VET100 LIST OF FASTEST-GROWING VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES

R2P Innovations has been ranked No. 1 on the Vet100, the nation’s leading list of the fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses!

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2P Innovations announced today that it has been ranked No. 1 on the Vet100, the nation’s leading list recognizing the fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses. The Vet100 is announced by Business Media in partnership with the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University.Modeled after the iconic Inc. 5000, the Vet100 honors veteran-led companies demonstrating exceptional growth, leadership, and impact. Ranking first among this year’s honorees places R2P Innovations at the forefront of veteran entrepreneurship nationwide.“Being ranked No. 1 on the Vet100 is an incredible honor and a testament to the values veterans bring to entrepreneurship—discipline, accountability, and mission-first leadership,” said Tony Deering, Founder and CEO of R2P Innovations. “Our growth is driven by purpose. At R2P, we are focused on protecting lives and delivering solutions that perform when it matters most. This recognition belongs to our team and to every veteran entrepreneur proving that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off.”The Vet100 highlights the economic and social impact of veteran-owned businesses across the country. This year’s honorees collectively employ nearly 11,000 people nationwide, with nearly 25 percent participating as alumni of IVMF programs.“The Vet100 list reflects the spirit of entrepreneurship that drives many of our nation’s veterans and military families,” said Raymond Toenniessen, Deputy Executive Director for the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. “These business owners are building companies that employ thousands, stimulate local economies, and give back in meaningful ways.”Top industries represented on this year’s Vet100 include government contracting, construction, healthcare, business products and services, and IT services, underscoring the breadth of veteran-led innovation across critical sectors.R2P Innovations will be formally recognized at an awards dinner during the Veteran EDGE Conference in Dallas, Texas, in March 2026. The ceremony is sponsored by Fiserv, a strategic partner of the IVMF and a founding member of the Coalition for Veteran Owned Business.About R2P InnovationsR2P Innovations is a veteran-led company delivering advanced security solutions designed to protect people and critical facilities. Guided by military discipline and mission-driven leadership, R2P is committed to safeguarding lives when seconds matter most.

