From Advice to Action: Ajelix Launches Agentic AI Chat That Executes Business Workflows, Not Just Conversation

RIGA, LATVIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ajelix today announced the launch of its completely rebuilt platform as an Agentic AI Chat , marking a fundamental shift from spreadsheet assistance to autonomous business workflow execution. The transformation addresses what the company calls “the AI implementation gap,” the hours professionals spend manually building what conversational AI merely describes.“The AI conversation paradigm has a fundamental limitation: it ends at advice,” said Arturs, CTO and Founder of Ajelix. “Business professionals don’t have time to implement 47-step instructions from general chats. They need the analysis completed, the dashboard built, the workflow automated. That’s what agentic AI delivers—autonomous execution, not just intelligent conversation.”Founded as an Excel formula generator, Ajelix evolved after consistent user feedback requesting complete solutions rather than component assistance. "Users consistently asked: Can you build the entire report, not just the formula? Can you create the dashboard, not just explain how?" said Arturs. "After 300,000 users said the same thing, we rebuilt everything from scratch."The agentic platform differs fundamentally from conversational AI. Where general chatbots generate instructions requiring manual implementation, Ajelix autonomously analyzes the task, plans execution strategy, generates necessary code, executes in a secure environment, and delivers the finished deliverable—whether it’s a dashboard, a spreadsheet, or an agentic marketing asset such as a high‑converting landing page.The company made the strategic decision to completely rebuild its technology from the ground up, evolving from a spreadsheet-focused tool to a comprehensive agentic AI platform capable of autonomous workflow execution across business contexts."This isn't an Excel AI tool anymore," emphasized Agnese. "Ajelix is a complete AI workspace for business execution, spreadsheets are just one of many output formats we generate autonomously." Technical innovations enabling autonomous execution include: a multi-model AI architecture that routes tasks to optimal models, an integrated code execution environment that runs scripts, and a persistent workspace that maintains context across sessions for recurring task automation.Ajelix’s transformation was achieved without venture capital funding, representing a bootstrapped team’s response to authentic user needs rather than investor-driven feature expansion. “We compete with billion-dollar AI companies not through marketing spend, but through a fundamentally different approach,” said Agnese. “The biggest chatbots optimize for traction. We optimize for task completion. Those are different problems requiring different architectures.”The platform now serves 300,000+ professionals across 150+ countries, with users ranging from solo entrepreneurs to teams at Fortune 500 companies, all seeking AI that executes autonomously rather than merely advising. “Being bootstrapped forced us to listen obsessively to users,” Arturs noted. “Every feature exists because users explicitly requested it. Every technical decision was validated against real workflow needs. We couldn’t afford to build the wrong thing.”Ajelix positions the launch as part of a broader industry shift from conversational AI to agentic AI, systems that act autonomously to achieve user-defined goals rather than simply responding to prompts. “Conversation is useful. Execution is valuable,” said Arturs. “The next evolution of AI isn’t better answers, it’s autonomous completion. We’re building that future.” Ajelix Agentic AI chat is available now at ajelix.com with free and professional tiers.About Ajelix: Ajelix is an Agentic AI chat that autonomously executes business workflows, generating working Excel files, dashboards, landing pages, apps, and automated reports. Based in Latvia, the bootstrapped platform serves 300,000+ professionals who need completed deliverables, not implementation instructions.

