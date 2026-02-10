NCDMVA launches “Unlock the Veteran and Milspouse Advantage” roadshow

Durham, N.C. — On February 4th, the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NCDMVA) kicked off the “Unlock the Veteran and Milspouse Advantage” roadshow at the North Carolina Biotechnology Center in Durham.

This is a collaborative statewide initiative bringing together employers, workforce leaders, and community partners to strengthen veteran and military-spouse employment opportunities. The first of six stops took place in Durham with approximately 100 attendees Additional stops are scheduled throughout the year in Asheville, the Triad, Charlotte, Greenville, and Wilmington.

“North Carolina’s veterans and military families are an incredible asset to our state and a strength to our economy,” said NCDMVA Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “Today is more than an event -- it’s a movement. This roadshow is about showing employers the untapped potential of our military-connected community -- their leadership, adaptability, and resilience. North Carolina is committed to setting the standard for how we value, hire, and empower those who served and those who stood beside them.”

With more than 681,000 veterans calling North Carolina home and thousands of service members transitioning out of the military each year, the state continues to be a national leader in cultivating a talented, disciplined, and mission-ready workforce.

“Our talented veterans and military spouses have helped make North Carolina the top state for business and for workforce development,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our NCWorks Career Centers are proud to work with NCDMVA and other public and private-sector partners to connect veterans, transitioning service-members and military spouses to new opportunities in growing fields like biotech and aerospace.”

“NCBiotech and our partners were pleased to host the first regional roadshow,” said Jacob Key, Director of Military Outreach Veterans Engagement (MOVE) at NCBiotech. “The event explored the excellent possibilities when industry, government, and workforce leaders come together with a shared commitment to veterans. The MOVE Boots to Biotech employer partners, including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, and Amgen, are leading by example. We are grateful for their support.”

The roadshow features:

Regional workforce insights and data on veteran talent in each area

Employer perspectives on successful veteran and military-spouse hiring

State and community programs that support onboarding, training, and retention

Opportunities for businesses to connect directly with resources and partners

Discussions on financial benefits, including improved retention and potential access to federal incentives for eligible veteran hires

While the roadshow itself is by invitation, NCDMVA will share updates and statewide insights throughout the year. Businesses interested in learning more or receiving information about future programming may complete an interest form at milvets.nc.gov/roadshow.

Below is the 2026 roadshow schedule:

March – Asheville, NC

May - Winston-Salem, NC

July – Charlotte, NC

September – Greenville, NC

October – Wilmington, NC

