Top Remodeler Releases New Report on Common Renovation Regrets and How to Avoid Them

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many homeowners only recognize missed opportunities after a renovation is complete. Homeowners often find themselves admiring a beautiful new space while realizing key opportunities were overlooked during the planning phase.“When we ask homeowners, what would they change after a renovation is complete, the answers are surprisingly consistent,” said Melanie Carter, Senior Interior Designer at Revive Design and Renovation . “And almost every time, the regret has nothing to do with style. It comes down to functionality.”Whether planning a bathroom update, kitchen remodel, or full home renovation in Florida, homeowners tend to share the same five regrets, and all of them can be avoided with thoughtful planning.1. Don't skimp on the lightingThe most common regret homeowners report is relying solely on overhead recessed lighting. While can lights look clean on a floor plan, they often create harsh shadows, especially around vanities, making everyday tasks more difficult than expected. Homeowners later wish they had planned for layered lighting: eye-level sconces, dimmable accent lighting, and softer ambient options. The result is a space that functions better throughout the day and feels significantly more comfortable to live in.2. Move the plumbingTo save money, many homeowners opt for a rip-and-replace remodel, keeping plumbing exactly where it is. While this reduces upfront costs , it often preserves the same layout frustrations that existed before. Looking back, many say they would have invested an additional $3,000–$5,000 to relocate a toilet, shower, or sink, a relatively small change that could have dramatically improved flow, openness, and daily usability.3. Prioritize storage over trendsFloating vanities and open shelving may photograph beautifully, but they don’t always support real life. One of the most frequent regrets is sacrificing practical storage for a trendy aesthetic. Homeowners often say they would have chosen custom cabinetry, deeper drawers, or recessed wall niches to keep clutter hidden while maintaining easy access to essentials.4. Go curbless from the startStandard shower curbs may be more affordable initially, but many homeowners later realize they want a home that works for the long term. As priorities shift toward accessibility and aging in place, curbless showers become a missed opportunity. A zero-entry shower not only creates a seamless, high-end look, but also improves accessibility, and with proper planning, can even be incorporated into second-floor bathrooms.5. Install more outletsIn 2026, kitchens and bathrooms rely on more technology than ever. Electric toothbrushes, water flossers, hair tools, charging stations, and small appliances quickly crowd countertops. One of the most common regrets is not planning for enough outlets. Homeowners frequently wish they had included integrated outlets inside vanity drawers or cabinets to keep cords hidden and surfaces clear.Choosing a remodeling team that prioritizes professional design is the most effective way to protect your investment. At Revive Design and Renovation, in-house design expertise is integrated into every project completed across Central Florida, including Tampa Bay and the Orlando area. Rather than leaving details to chance, the design team guides homeowners through a thorough pre-planning phase, confirming layouts, reviewing functionality, and resolving potential issues on paper before construction begins.“Our goal is simple,” Carter said. “To turn a vision into a finished space that not only looks beautiful on day one, but continues to function effortlessly for years to come.”About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is challenging industry norms by being upfront about pricing, timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews and a five-year warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

