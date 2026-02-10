Fort Collins Favorite, Matt Skinner Band, Joins America’s Mountain Festival Lineup

(Photo Courtesy MTB) (Photo Courtesy MTB) Official AMF Logo

The Alt-Country Roots-Rock Group Began Playing in 2013

Matt Skinner Band brings an authentic, high-energy country sound that fits perfectly with the spirit of America’s Mountain Festival” — Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations.

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) , scheduled for July 11, 2026 at Woodland Station, in downtown Woodland Park, announced today that Fort Collins Favorite, Matt Skinner Band , will be joining the lineup at the music festival.Matt Skinner moved to Colorado from Austin in 2012. He's been a longtime professional singer/songwriter and sideman in Texas. The Matt Skinner Band was formed in 2021 and began playing in 2013. They released Native Stranger shortly thereafter, which was recorded at the highly acclaimed Stout Studio in Fort Collins, CO.The band has played a series of club and festival dates around Colorado and the Western U.S., most recently the Matt Skinner Band closed the Grand FoCo Opry show at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins.The band consists of Matt Skinner on lead vocals and guitars, Darren Radach on drums and mandolin, Ben O’Connor on electric and upright bass, all rounded out by Ansel Foxley on electric and acoustic dobro. Notable sometime-band members include Joe Lessard on fiddle, Michael O’Connor on lead guitar, and Amanda Hofer on backup and lead vocals.“We are excited to have the Matt Skinner Band for our 2026 line up,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava investor group. “We look forward to hearing a variety of Skinner's original songs and classic covers ranging from '50s honky tonk and western swing to Red Dirt, Waylon/Willie, Townes Van Zandt, cowboy songs and favorites by Robert Earl Keen.”As a solo artist, Skinner has released three solo albums, Four Winds (2001), The Nighthawk Affair (2007) and Live at StoneCringe: Vol I (2009) on the Tapadero Productions label and one independent rock EP, Four Day March (2010) with the supergroup, Eleven Bones. He is also featured on Waylon Jennings: The Red River tribute (2004) and Undone: A Tribute to Robert Earl Keen (2009) with many of the best and brightest singer/songwriters on the scene. Additionally, songs penned by Skinner are included in the film, Secret at Arrow Lake (2009) starring C. Thomas Howell in which he and some old band mates also make a cameo.“Matt Skinner Band brings an authentic, high-energy country sound that fits perfectly with the spirit of America’s Mountain Festival. They connect with audiences in a genuine way, and we’re excited for fans to experience their music live in Woodland Park,” said Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations.The 2026 America’s Mountain Festival line-up will also feature:Aaron Watson (headliner)Walker MontgomeryJenna PauletteTyce DelkTo volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or via email at info@americasmountainfestival.com. Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are sale now.SAVE THE DATE!July 11, 2026 is the 2nd Annual America’s Mountain Festival in Woodland Park, CO presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp . And check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com

Matt Skinner Band Announcement

