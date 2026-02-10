Turning Winter Isolation Into Connection: Community Partnership Brings Comfort to Seniors With Dementia

Two seniors enjoying a book Senior Enjoying Connection Through Reading

Libraries and senior living communities come together to bring comfort, conversation, and connection to seniors with dementia during isolating winter months.

Winter can be one of the most isolating times of year for seniors, especially for those living with dementia.” — Karla Umland, Assistant Director, Stonington Free Library

STONINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turning Winter Isolation Into Connection: Community Partnership Brings Comfort and Conversation to Seniors With DementiaAs winter brings shorter days, colder temperatures, and fewer opportunities for outdoor engagement, senior living communities and public libraries across the country are finding creative ways to address social isolation among older adults living with dementia.Senior living communities and public libraries are working collaboratively to engage seniors through Reading2Connect Books—intentionally designed reading resources created specifically for individuals living with dementia. When residents are less able to go outdoors or participate in traditional community activities, these shared materials offer an accessible way to encourage conversation, spark memory, and maintain meaningful social connections.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in four adults aged 65 and older is considered socially isolated, a risk that can increase during winter months when mobility and community access are more limited. Social isolation has been linked to higher risks of cognitive decline, depression, and poorer health outcomes among older adults.“Winter can be one of the most isolating times of year for seniors, especially for those living with dementia,” said Karla Umland, Assistant Director at the Stonington Free Library , a Public library located in Stonington, Connecticut. “Programs like this help bring warmth and connection indoors, reminding residents that they are still part of a larger community, even when seasonal barriers limit mobility.”The initiative reflects a growing national focus on community-based approaches that support emotional well-being alongside physical care. By partnering with public libraries—trusted, accessible institutions rooted in local communities—long-term care providers are expanding opportunities for engagement beyond traditional care models.“These shared reading moments create opportunities for connection that go beyond traditional programming,” said Brandy Simonds from Masonicare at Mystic. “They offer residents a familiar, calming way to interact with one another while staying connected to the local community they call home.”These collaborations demonstrate how shared resources and simple, human-centered programs can play a meaningful role in reducing isolation, fostering connection, and supporting quality of life for seniors during the winter months.

