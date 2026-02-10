Influential Women Recognize Margaret Walsh, Former NY Supreme Court Judge, for Decades of Co-Parent Coaching Expertise

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Margaret Walsh, PhD, a retired New York State Supreme Court judge, has transitioned from a distinguished judicial career to providing expert guidance as a co-parent coach, helping families navigate the challenges of divorce and custody arrangements. Elected to the Supreme Court in 2018, Margaret served previously for fourteen years as a family court judge, overseeing complex cases that required deep knowledge of family law and a compassionate approach to court-involved children and parents. She recently stepped down as Senior Co-Chair of the New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, a panel of twenty-seven judges responsible for adjudicating matters of judicial ethics for the state’s judiciary.Throughout her judicial career, Margaret was appointed by the Chief Judge of New York State to numerous committees and commissions focused on advancing justice, protecting children, and promoting equity in family court practices. She has served on the New York State Permanent Judicial Commission on Justice for Children, the New York State Commission on Parental Legal Representation, the Richard C. Failla LGBTQ Commission of the New York Courts, and the Gender Fairness Committee of the Third Judicial District. Her leadership extended nationally, as past Vice President of both the National Association of Women Judges’ New York Chapter and the New York State Family Court Judges’ Association.Margaret played a pivotal role in New York State’s System Improvement Program, a federal initiative designed to modernize child welfare practices, particularly in cases involving substance abuse. She led the Albany County efforts for the Child Welfare Court Improvement Project and contributed to the Statewide Multidisciplinary Child Welfare Collaborative, providing guidance to local Court Improvement Projects and promoting practices that reduce the time children spend in foster care. In addition, she founded and chaired the Court/Community Partnership, fostering communication between courts, schools, law enforcement, and social services to improve outcomes for children and youth involved in family court proceedings.Margaret’s career has been recognized with numerous awards, including Albany Law School’s Kate Stoneman Day Award, the Capital District Women’s Bar Association’s Hon. Judith S. Kaye Distinguished Attorney Member Award, and induction into her high school alumni Hall of Fame. Upon her retirement in March 2023, local public officials, including the Mayor of Albany, the Albany County Executive, and members of the New York State Legislature, issued proclamations and citations honoring her contributions. She was most recently recognized by the Albany Children’s Center for her longstanding dedication to child welfare and family advocacy.In her current role as a co-parent coach, Margaret supports families navigating divorce and custody proceedings by offering guidance on parenting schedules, travel arrangements, extended family considerations, healthcare and educational decision-making, communication expectations, and conflict reduction. She also helps draft agreements that memorialize decisions reached between co-parents, providing practical tools to manage family dynamics effectively. While she does not provide legal advice or mental health counseling, her expertise offers families a structured approach to co-parenting, emphasizing clarity, cooperation, and the well-being of children.Margaret attributes her professional success to a lifelong commitment to learning, adaptability, and compassion. Her career spans running a family law practice, serving on the bench, and now coaching co-parents, consistently prioritizing patience, clarity, and the practical needs of the families she serves. Her education in Brooklyn and extensive courtroom experience have shaped a methodical, solution-oriented approach to complex family matters.Margaret views the greatest opportunities in her field as helping parents develop healthier co-parenting patterns even in situations where communication has broken down. By guiding families through these challenges, she fosters improved outcomes for children and parents alike.Beyond her professional work, Margaret values beauty and expression, a passion she explores through her love of opera.Margaret Walsh continues to dedicate herself to strengthening families through thoughtful guidance, experience-informed strategies, and unwavering compassion, offering support that empowers parents to navigate difficult transitions while prioritizing the best interests of their children.Learn More about Margaret Walsh:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/margaret-walsh or through her website, https://thecoparentcoach.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

