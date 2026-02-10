National Retail Solutions (NRS) Achieves Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accreditation and A+ Rating

NRS Achieves Highest Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accreditation NRS Logo

National Retail Solutions earns BBB Accreditation and A+ rating, validating its commitment to integrity and superior service for independent retailers.

Earning this A+ rating and official accreditation validates our relentless commitment to service. ” — Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Retail Solutions (NRS) today announced that it has been officially accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) , achieving the organization’s highest A+ rating. The accreditation follows a company-wide initiative to enhance customer service processes and resolve merchant inquiries more efficiently and transparently.The Better Business Bureau awards accreditation only to businesses that meet its strict standards for integrity and performance. Earning an A+ rating requires passing a rigorous scrutiny process, demonstrating a track record of responsive customer support, and maintaining a commitment to good-faith efforts to resolve consumer issues.“Trust is the most valuable asset we share with our merchants,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “Earning this A+ rating and official accreditation validates our relentless commitment to service. Our team has worked tirelessly to refine our support channels and ensure that every independent retailer in our network feels heard and valued.”NRS pursued this accreditation to reinforce its reputation as a partner that independent retailers can rely on. The A+ rating signals to current and future merchants that NRS adheres to the BBB’s Standards for Trust, prioritizing honesty, transparency, and responsiveness in all business operations.About National Retail Solutions (NRS):National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.