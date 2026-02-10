MarieBelle New York Unveils Valentine’s Day 2026 Chocolate Collection With Limited Edition Packaging and Assortments

Mariebelle Chocolate Logo Mariebelle Valentine’s Day 25-piece ganache heart box (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York) Mariebelle Valentine’s Day 16-piece ganache box (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York) Mariebelle Valentine’s Day 9-piece ganache heart box (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York) Mariebelle Valentine’s Day Cupid Chocolate Bars (Photo Credit: Mariebelle New York)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Valentine’s Day, MarieBelle New York, the chocolatier known for artisanal craftsmanship and artistic presentations, announces its Valentine’s Day 2026 Collection, a curated assortment of handcrafted chocolates and confections.From ganache and truffle boxes to chocolate bars and chocolate bites, the collection presents a range of seasonal selections intended for Valentine’s gifting and sharing. Items in the collection combine MarieBelle’s chocolate craft with romantic themed design and packaging.MarieBelle New York’s Valentine’s Day 2026 Collection centers on love and celebration, with options that range from refined presentations to playful seasonal motifs. Each assortment features handcrafted chocolates and distinctive packaging designed for the holiday season.Collection highlights and gift ideas25 Piece Chocolate Ganache Heart BoxPresented in a heart shaped box featuring limited edition romantic artwork, this assortment includes a selection of handcrafted ganaches. Each piece is made with decorative designs tied to Valentine’s themes.16 Piece Chocolate Ganache BoxAn assortment of handcrafted ganache chocolates presented in a gift box format for seasonal giving.9 Piece Chocolate Ganache Heart BoxA smaller heart box offering that pairs a compact presentation with MarieBelle’s signature ganache selection.8 Piece Dark Chocolate Truffles BoxDark chocolate truffles handcrafted by MarieBelle artisans, featuring a smooth texture and deep cocoa flavor.MarieBelle Valentine’s Day Cupid Chocolate BarsCupid Dark and Milk Chocolate BarsLimited edition chocolate bars presented in seasonal packaging as part of the Valentine’s Day 2026 Collection.Hot chocolate favorites and bitesAdditional seasonal selections include the 20 oz Aztec Dark Hot Chocolate Tin, chocolate clusters, and ganache brownie tins, along with other shareable items from MarieBelle’s Valentine’s offerings.About: Mariebelle New YorkMarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com For corporate inquiries email: corporate@mariebelle.comIG: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNYMarieBelle SoHo484 Broome StreetNew York, NY 10013(212) 925-6999MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel66 Park Avenue (East 38th Street)New York, NY 10016(212) 885-7177MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel2 East 61st StreetNew York, NY 10065(917) 204-1178

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.