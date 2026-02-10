Earbux.com Announces $10,000 Giveaway to Celebrate and Reward Its Growing Community
Earbux.com, a platform dedicated to helping musicians earn the money they deserve, today announced a major $10,000 giveaway designed to reward its users.
The $10,000 giveaway reflects the company’s commitment to giving back to artists and building a loyal, engaged community to help all artists earn together.
How to Enter
- Step 1: Sign up for an Artist or Label Membership on Earbux.com
- Step 2: Publish a playlist of your music, and grow your direct subscribers.
- Step 3: The artist with the most cumulative subscribers for 2026 will get $5000
Full rules and details can be found at: https://Earbux.com/Terms
About Earbux.com
Earbux.com is an app dedicated to making independent artists the money they deserve from their art. We offer musicians and podcasters the opportunity to earn paying subscribers directly, selling songs in limited releases, or simply enjoy share in the apps profits. Earbux.com is an artist owned co-op with memberships beginning at $24 per year.
