Earbux.com Announces $10,000 Giveaway to Celebrate and Reward Its Growing Community

Earbux.com, a platform dedicated to helping musicians earn the money they deserve, today announced a major $10,000 giveaway designed to reward its users.

I love putting money directly into the hands of artists and creators.”
— Nate Smith, Founder
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The giveaway runs from January 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026, and participants can enter by signing up at Earbux.com and publishing a playlist as an Artist or Label. One winner will receive $5,000 prize, which will be awarded on February 1, 2027. The winner will be the playlist with the most cumulative monthly subscribers in 2026. The next 5 top playlists will receive $1000 each.
The $10,000 giveaway reflects the company’s commitment to giving back to artists and building a loyal, engaged community to help all artists earn together.
How to Enter
- Step 1: Sign up for an Artist or Label Membership on Earbux.com
- Step 2: Publish a playlist of your music, and grow your direct subscribers.
- Step 3: The artist with the most cumulative subscribers for 2026 will get $5000
Full rules and details can be found at: https://Earbux.com/Terms

About Earbux.com

Earbux.com is an app dedicated to making independent artists the money they deserve from their art. We offer musicians and podcasters the opportunity to earn paying subscribers directly, selling songs in limited releases, or simply enjoy share in the apps profits. Earbux.com is an artist owned co-op with memberships beginning at $24 per year.

Nathan Smith
Earbux.com
earbux@earbux.com
