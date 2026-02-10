Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin attorneys publish authoritative guide to Massachusetts Elder Law

Michele J. Feinstein, shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. Carol Cioe Klyman, shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

Michele J. Feinstein and Carol Cioe Klyman co-author comprehensive new edition for practitioners and policymakers

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorneys Michele J. Feinstein and Carol Cioe Klyman , shareholders at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C., have co-authored the third edition of Massachusetts Elder Law, a definitive guide to the complexities of elder law in the Commonwealth. Published by LexisNexis, the book is an essential resource for attorneys, financial professionals and policymakers dedicated to protecting older adults and their families.The newly released treatise provides practical, in-depth coverage of financial and medical planning, MassHealth eligibility, guardianships and conservatorships and asset protection strategies. It offers expert commentary, forms and step-by-step guidance for those practicing in this rapidly evolving field.Attorney Michele J. Feinstein, a lifelong resident of Longmeadow, concentrates her practice in estate planning and administration, elder law, probate litigation, health law and business succession planning, including representation of closely held businesses and physicians. A cum laude graduate of Western New England University School of Law and a summa cum laude graduate of Boston University, she also earned an LL.M. in Taxation from Boston University.Attorney Feinstein has been named to Best Lawyers in America from 2013–2026 including Lawyer of the Year for Trusts and Estates in 2023 and 2025, as well as repeatedly named to Massachusetts Super Lawyers for Estate Planning, Elder Law, Estate Administration and Estate Litigation. She serves as a Senior Adjunct Professor of Law at Western New England University School of Law, teaching in the LL.M. Program for Estate Planning and Elder Law, and holds the Accredited Estate Plannerdesignation from the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils.Attorney Carol Cioe Klyman focuses her practice in the areas of estate planning, long term care planning and special needs planning, helping individuals and families plan their affairs, minimize taxes, protect their loved ones and navigate the complexities of long-term care and public benefits. A magna cum laude graduate of Western New England University School of Law and former journalist, she has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America every year since 2007 and named Lawyer of the Year in Elder Law and Trusts and Estates for 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2026.Attorney Klyman is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and the American Bar Foundation, serves on the Massachusetts Bar Association Probate Section Council and MassNAELA amicus committee, and is Editor Emerita of the NAELA Journal. Since 1996, she has also authored chapters on tax-related topics for Elder and Disability Law in Massachusetts, published by MCLE New England.Massachusetts Elder Law addresses vital issues, including planning for incapacity, end-of-life decision-making, housing and care alternatives and asset preservation. The publication is available through LexisNexis at store.lexisnexis.com/en-us/products/massachusetts-elder-law-sku7605.html. ABOUT SHATZ, SCHWARTZ AND FENTIN, P.C.The nationally recognized attorneys at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C., concentrate their practices in the areas of business planning, estate planning, elder and special needs law, estate settlement, commercial lending and tax-exempt bond financing, commercial real estate transactions, environmental law, zoning and permitting, trust and estates litigation, commercial litigation, tax law and bankruptcy. The firm’s institutional clients range from nonprofit corporations and closely held family enterprises to multinational corporations with operations throughout New England. The firm's philosophy is to place the client's needs first by providing tailored, results-oriented, cost-effective approaches to problem-solving and keeping current with innovative strategies. Founded in 1969 by two legal services attorneys, the firm of 19 attorneys has offices in Springfield and Northampton, Massachusetts. Additional information about Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin can be found on its website, ssfpc.com.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.