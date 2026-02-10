Richardson's 34th Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Announces Lineup and Ticket Sales

2026 Poster Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson 2026 Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson 2026 Battle of the Bands at Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Qualifier Round in Richardson Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson Tier 2 ticket sales Live Auditions for Budding Talent Vocal Competition - Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

National touring acts and regional favorites headline three days of live music, art, and community celebration in the heart of Richardson.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Richardson proudly announces the full lineup for the 34th annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, returning May 15–17 to Galatyn Park Urban Center. One of North Texas’ longest-running and most beloved festivals, Wildflower! continues its tradition of blending nationally recognized artists with emerging talent across multiple genres.The three-day festival features six stages of live entertainment, along with interactive art experiences, family-friendly programming, and signature competitions that celebrate creativity and community. From chart-topping headliners to local favorites, the 2026 lineup delivers something for every music fan.Friday, May 15GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERSJustin MooreBlues TravelerJackson DeanJD ClaytonLasting EffectCliff EberhardtLola KinseyThe Midnight HowlCosmic CowboyDaniel MarkhamSaturday, May 16KALEOTonicOK GoLitFANTASY – The Earth, Wind & Fire ExperienceFabrizioRaised Right MenRosineThe Free LoadersMobleyMotorcadePoppy XanderDarstarClaire MoralesThe Purple HullsMyld StallynsThe ShortwavesErin Ash SullivanMeach PangoRiver DriverSewing JarRad DadLevi RayRuins KraftJackson and Levi ScribnerSunday, May 17Bag of DonutsCarolyn WonderlandFANTASY – The Earth, Wind & Fire ExperienceThe Beautiful OnesScarlett DeeringNorth Texas TornadosLiar LiarOatmeal PizzaThe Deathray DaviesLa PompeThe Tu-TonesTicket InformationAdvance tickets are now on sale. Three-day passes are $40, while single-day tickets are $25 for Friday or Saturday. Admission is free on Sunday, a ticket is required to attend.The VIP Pass, priced at $225, includes one weekend wristband, complimentary beer, wine, food, and beverages, prime seating near the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage, and a VIP parking pass.Festival Hours & LocationWildflower! Arts & Music Festival takes place at Galatyn Park Urban Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.Festival hours for 2026:• Friday, May 15: 6–11:30 p.m.• Saturday, May 16: Noon–11:30 p.m.• Sunday, May 17: Noon–6 p.m.Competitions & ApplicationsApplications are now open for the Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest, Battle of the Bands, Budding Talent Vocal Competition, and the Prosperity Bank Marketplace for artists and craft vendors. Interested participants can apply online Parking & TransportationComplimentary parking is available throughout the surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to utilize DART’s Red Line, which stops at Galatyn Park Station, conveniently located adjacent to the west side of the festival grounds.About Wildflower! Arts & Music FestivalFounded in 1993, Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department and has grown into one of the region’s premier arts and music events. The 2026 sponsors include: Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Texans Credit Union, Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, DART, The Zoo, Coleman-Allied Worldwide Moving, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CityLine, Credit Union of Texas, Patterson & Associates Insurance, Prosperity Bank, Sherwin Williams, Classroom Apparel, Golf Tournament, Logotology, Rockstars of Tomorrow Musicians Academy in Frisco, Oak HIghlands Brewery, Community Impact, CultureMap, Dallas Observer, Do214, Do210, Do713, Alt 103.7 DFW, and 100.3 JackFM.Follow the festival on social media using #WAMFEST26 and #RichardsonRocks, or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for tickets, updates, and additional information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.