Richardson's 34th Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Announces Lineup and Ticket Sales
National touring acts and regional favorites headline three days of live music, art, and community celebration in the heart of Richardson.RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Richardson proudly announces the full lineup for the 34th annual Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, returning May 15–17 to Galatyn Park Urban Center. One of North Texas’ longest-running and most beloved festivals, Wildflower! continues its tradition of blending nationally recognized artists with emerging talent across multiple genres.
The three-day festival features six stages of live entertainment, along with interactive art experiences, family-friendly programming, and signature competitions that celebrate creativity and community. From chart-topping headliners to local favorites, the 2026 lineup delivers something for every music fan.
Friday, May 15
GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS
Justin Moore
Blues Traveler
Jackson Dean
JD Clayton
Lasting Effect
Cliff Eberhardt
Lola Kinsey
The Midnight Howl
Cosmic Cowboy
Daniel Markham
Saturday, May 16
KALEO
Tonic
OK Go
Lit
FANTASY – The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience
Fabrizio
Raised Right Men
Rosine
The Free Loaders
Mobley
Motorcade
Poppy Xander
Darstar
Claire Morales
The Purple Hulls
Myld Stallyns
The Shortwaves
Erin Ash Sullivan
Meach Pango
River Driver
Sewing Jar
Rad Dad
Levi Ray
Ruins Kraft
Jackson and Levi Scribner
Sunday, May 17
Bag of Donuts
Carolyn Wonderland
FANTASY – The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience
The Beautiful Ones
Scarlett Deering
North Texas Tornados
Liar Liar
Oatmeal Pizza
The Deathray Davies
La Pompe
The Tu-Tones
Ticket Information
Advance tickets are now on sale. Three-day passes are $40, while single-day tickets are $25 for Friday or Saturday. Admission is free on Sunday, a ticket is required to attend.
The VIP Pass, priced at $225, includes one weekend wristband, complimentary beer, wine, food, and beverages, prime seating near the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Stage, and a VIP parking pass.
Festival Hours & Location
Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival takes place at Galatyn Park Urban Center, located just north of Galatyn Parkway on the east side of U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson.
Festival hours for 2026:
• Friday, May 15: 6–11:30 p.m.
• Saturday, May 16: Noon–11:30 p.m.
• Sunday, May 17: Noon–6 p.m.
Competitions & Applications
Applications are now open for the Al Johnson Performing Songwriter Contest, Battle of the Bands, Budding Talent Vocal Competition, and the Prosperity Bank Marketplace for artists and craft vendors. Interested participants can apply online.
Parking & Transportation
Complimentary parking is available throughout the surrounding area. Festivalgoers are encouraged to utilize DART’s Red Line, which stops at Galatyn Park Station, conveniently located adjacent to the west side of the festival grounds.
About Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival
Founded in 1993, Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is produced by the City of Richardson Parks & Recreation Department and has grown into one of the region’s premier arts and music events. The 2026 sponsors include: Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Texans Credit Union, Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel, DART, The Zoo, Coleman-Allied Worldwide Moving, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, CityLine, Credit Union of Texas, Patterson & Associates Insurance, Prosperity Bank, Sherwin Williams, Classroom Apparel, Golf Tournament, Logotology, Rockstars of Tomorrow Musicians Academy in Frisco, Oak HIghlands Brewery, Community Impact, CultureMap, Dallas Observer, Do214, Do210, Do713, Alt 103.7 DFW, and 100.3 JackFM.
Follow the festival on social media using #WAMFEST26 and #RichardsonRocks, or visit www.wildflowerfestival.com for tickets, updates, and additional information.
