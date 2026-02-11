RGF® Environmental Group Launches Microcon® 150 Whole Home Media Filter to Deliver Cleaner Indoor Air
As homeowners and building professionals place greater emphasis on healthier indoor environments, the Microcon® 150 provides advanced, whole-home particulate filtration using a deep 4-inch pleated media filter available in MERV 11 or MERV 13 ratings. This enhanced depth allows the filter to capture more airborne contaminants than standard 1-inch filters, including dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander, and other common indoor pollutants.
“With today’s tighter home building envelopes and increased focus on health and comfort, effective whole-home air filtration is essential,” said Paul Siegl, National Sales Manager at RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. “The Microcon® 150 delivers superior particulate capture and long-lasting performance while maintaining balanced airflow and system efficiency. Combining Microcon® 150 with our award-winning whole home air purifiers offers the ultimate IAQ solution.”
Key Features and Benefits
• High-Efficiency Filtration: Deep 4-inch media filter available in MERV 11 or MERV 13 sealed in cabinet for enhanced particulate capture and improved indoor air quality
• HVAC-Friendly Performance: Designed for low pressure drop with MERV 13 filter at 0.315” W.C.
• Durable Construction: Heavy-duty 22-gauge galvanized steel cabinet ensures long-term durability and corrosion resistance
• Flexible Installation Options: Multiple size configurations and installation orientations simplify integration into new or existing HVAC systems
• Easy Maintenance: Magnetic access door allows for quick, tool-free filter replacement
Ideal for single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, and light commercial applications, RGF’s Microcon® 150 provides contractors and homeowners with a reliable solution for cleaner indoor air.
The Microcon® 150 is manufactured in the United States at RGF’s vertically integrated, environmentally friendly ISO 9001:2015 certified facility and is now available through RGF’s existing HVAC distribution channels.
For more information on the Microcon® 150, visit https://rgf.com/products/air/microcon-150-whole-home-media-filter/.
