RGF® Environmental Group Launches Microcon® 150 Whole Home Media Filter to Deliver Cleaner Indoor Air

Microcon® 150 Whole Home Media Filter

With today’s tighter home building envelopes and increased focus on health and comfort, effective whole-home air filtration is essential.” — Paul Siegl, National Sales Manager

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RGF® Environmental Group , Inc., a leader in indoor air quality and environmental solutions, announces the launch of the U.S.-manufactured Microcon® 150 Whole Home Media Filter, a high-performance filtration system designed to significantly improve indoor air quality while maintaining optimal HVAC system efficiency.As homeowners and building professionals place greater emphasis on healthier indoor environments, the Microcon150 provides advanced, whole-home particulate filtration using a deep 4-inch pleated media filter available in MERV 11 or MERV 13 ratings. This enhanced depth allows the filter to capture more airborne contaminants than standard 1-inch filters, including dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander, and other common indoor pollutants.“With today’s tighter home building envelopes and increased focus on health and comfort, effective whole-home air filtration is essential,” said Paul Siegl, National Sales Manager at RGFEnvironmental Group, Inc. “The Microcon150 delivers superior particulate capture and long-lasting performance while maintaining balanced airflow and system efficiency. Combining Microcon150 with our award-winning whole home air purifiers offers the ultimate IAQ solution.”Key Features and Benefits• High-Efficiency Filtration: Deep 4-inch media filter available in MERV 11 or MERV 13 sealed in cabinet for enhanced particulate capture and improved indoor air quality• HVAC-Friendly Performance: Designed for low pressure drop with MERV 13 filter at 0.315” W.C.• Durable Construction: Heavy-duty 22-gauge galvanized steel cabinet ensures long-term durability and corrosion resistance• Flexible Installation Options: Multiple size configurations and installation orientations simplify integration into new or existing HVAC systems• Easy Maintenance: Magnetic access door allows for quick, tool-free filter replacementIdeal for single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, and light commercial applications, RGF’s Microcon150 provides contractors and homeowners with a reliable solution for cleaner indoor air.The Microcon150 is manufactured in the United States at RGF’s vertically integrated, environmentally friendly ISO 9001:2015 certified facility and is now available through RGF’s existing HVAC distribution channels.For more information on the Microcon150, visit https://rgf.com/products/air/microcon-150-whole-home-media-filter/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.