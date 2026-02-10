Egypt’s Logistics, Warehousing and Cold Chain Market Accelerates, Freight Demand Set to Grow at 8.31% CAGR Through 2030

Makreo Research and Consulting

Egypt’s logistics, warehousing & cold chain market grows rapidly as freight demand expands at 8.31% CAGR through 2030, driven by trade, ports & e-commerce.

Egypt’s logistics ecosystem is rapidly transforming into an integrated, investment-driven market, supported by infrastructure expansion, port modernization, & rising demand from trade and e-commerce.” — Ruchika Rana

CAIRO, MUHAFAZAT AL-QAHIRAH, EGYPT, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Egypt’s logistics, warehousing, and cold chain ecosystem is entering a decisive phase of structural expansion, underpinned by infrastructure investment, trade-led policy reforms, and rising demand from agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce sectors. According to Makreo Research, Egypt’s freight market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% between 2025 and 2030, positioning the country as one of the most strategically important logistics hubs across North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.Road-Dominated Freight and Sectoral Demand Shape Egypt’s Logistics Backbone -Domestic freight movement in Egypt remains overwhelmingly road-led, with nearly 80% of freight volumes transported via roadways, while rail and inland waterways together contribute less than 10%. As of 2023, trucks accounted for 96% of total freight movement, underscoring the critical dependence on road logistics for time-sensitive cargo flows.Sectorally, agriculture and retail together account for almost 50% of domestic freight trips, moving over 70 million tons of produce and consumer goods annually, with more than 85% reliant on road transport for last-mile efficiency. In aggregate, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, wholesale & retail trade, and oil & gas collectively contribute approximately 85% of Egypt’s total freight transport demand in 2024, highlighting the economy’s strong logistics intensity.Maritime Connectivity Reinforces Egypt’s Global Trade Position -Egypt’s maritime competitiveness continues to strengthen. The country ranked 23rd globally in the Maritime Connectivity Index in 2024, reflecting sustained port modernization and its pivotal geographic location linking Africa, Europe, and Asia. In 2023, port calls increased by ~13% to over 14,400 vessels, while cargo throughput reached approximately 180 million tons.Egypt operates around 55 seaports, including 18 commercial and 37 specialized ports, supported by a 3,000 km coastline. In 2024 alone, Alexandria Port handled 3,200+ vessels (+13% YoY), Damietta processed ~2,600 ships (+15% YoY), Ain Sokhna surpassed 1.1 million TEUs, and East Port Said exceeded 3 million TEUs, reinforcing Egypt’s role as a transshipment and trade gateway.Institutional Investments Signal Long-Term Confidence -• DP World has inaugurated Sokhna Logistics Park in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, backed by USD 85 million. Capacity is set to reach ~300,000 m² in 2026, integrating bonded warehousing, on-site customs, real-time visibility, and multimodal links, serving agriculture, construction, automotive components, and EVs.• DHL Express has committed €24 million to its largest service center in East Cairo Logistics Park, expected to double capacity and support a 27% increase in volumes by 2035.• Scan Global Logistics has entered Egypt under its MENAT expansion, citing a logistics and warehousing market valued at EGP 110 billion (2023) and a strong growth trajectory through 2029.Egypt Warehousing Expansion Anchored Around Industrial Corridors -Egypt’s warehousing landscape is consolidating around large-format facilities operated by third-party logistics providers, FMCG majors, e-commerce platforms, and manufacturers. In 2025, large warehouses account for the dominant share of national warehousing stock, concentrated across 6th of October City, 10th of Ramadan City, and Alexandria, locations offering proximity to ports, highways, and industrial clusters.The Greater Cairo Region alone is estimated to host approximately 85 million m² of warehousing area in 2025, driven by over 10 major logistics nodes. E-commerce players continue to scale footprint, with Jumia operating a 27,000 m² smart warehouse along the Cairo–Suez Road, while talabat mart inaugurated the largest Q-commerce distribution center in MENA (22,405 m²) in 2025.Egypt Cold Chain Growth Gains Strategic Momentum -Makreo Research estimates Egypt’s cold chain market will grow at a CAGR of 5.66% between 2025 and 2030, despite operating costs being ~25% higher than neighboring markets. Regional demand remains robust, with Arab countries absorbing 54% of Egypt’s outbound cold chain volumes in 2024.Demand is being driven by aquaculture expansion, Egypt remains Africa’s largest producer of farmed fish, with aquaculture accounting for 75%+ of total production, and by export-oriented food processing. Frozen potato exports surged 923% in 2024, reflecting improved cold chain reliability and compliance with global quality standards.Automotive, Agriculture, and E-Commerce Reshape Logistics Demand -Egypt’s automotive and auto-components industry is expected to cross 95,000 vehicle units by end-2025, accelerating inbound spare parts logistics and outbound finished-vehicle distribution. Concurrently, agricultural production is projected to rise from EGP 3.3 trillion in 2024/25 to EGP 5.7 trillion by 2028/29, significantly expanding freight, storage, and cold chain requirements.Recent entries by global commercial vehicle manufacturers, including Tata Motors in partnership with MM Group for Industry and International Trade, are expanding medium- and heavy-duty truck availability for Egypt’s transport and logistics sectors.The e-commerce market, valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2025, is expected to nearly double to USD 18.7 billion by 2030, driving demand for fulfillment, express delivery, and cold storage.Strategic Opportunities and Future Outlook -Egypt’s logistics, warehousing, and cold chain markets are transitioning from fragmented, capacity-led expansion toward a more integrated, investment-driven ecosystem. Accelerated port modernization, the development of industrial and logistics zones, and rising private-sector participation are reinforcing Egypt’s role as a regional logistics and trade gateway connecting Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.According to Makreo Research, the next phase of market evolution will be shaped by a set of structurally aligned growth catalysts:• Large-format warehousing and multimodal logistics parks• Rising cold chain penetration across agri-exports and food processing• E-commerce and Q-commerce fulfillment scale-up• Automotive and industrial logistics specialization• Policy-backed port and trade corridor expansionMakreo Research analysis indicates that as trade flows stabilize and infrastructure investments mature, Egypt’s logistics and cold chain sector is entering a multi-dimensional growth phase. Improving connectivity, favorable operating economics, and expanding end-use demand are expected to unlock sustained opportunities for logistics operators, infrastructure developers, investors, and multinational supply chain participants over the medium to long term.For a comprehensive assessment of market size, segmentation, competitive dynamics, and long-term forecasts, access Makreo Research study: Egypt Logistics, Warehousing and Cold Chain Market (2021–2030)Related Reports:For tailored insights or specific inquiries, explore our comprehensive Logistics and Warehousing and Last-Mile Delivery Reports

