OneKey® MLS Advances Consumer Search Strategy Through Partnership with Broker Public Portal

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS announces the next phase of its long-term strategy to deliver increased value to its participants and subscribers by selecting Broker Public Portal (BPP) to power the consumer search experience on OneKeyMLS.com.The partnership reflects OneKeyMLS’s focus on delivering a consumer-facing experience that reinforces the value of MLS data, supports broker and seller choice, and creates meaningful business opportunities for participants.“For OneKeyMLS, this is about building durable, practical value for the professionals who rely on us every day,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. “This next phase of our strategy ensures that our consumer-facing experience not only reflects the integrity of MLS data, but also actively supports our participants by helping connect buyers directly with listing brokerages.”Founded through a collaboration between real estate brokerages and MLS organizations, Broker Public Portal was created to provide a consumer home search platform owned and governed by the real estate industry. Its technology emphasizes accurate MLS data, fair display, and direct connections between consumers and listing brokerages—without relying on an advertising-driven business model.“At its core, Broker Public Portal exists to deliver a consumer search experience grounded in MLS data and powered by the professionals who create it,” said Dan Troup, CEO of Broker Public Portal. “Our partnership with OneKeyMLS brings that vision to life—trusted information, broker attribution, and technology designed for how consumers actually search today.”As part of this partnership, OneKeylistings will also appear on Cribio, Broker Public Portal’s national consumer home search site, expanding exposure for OneKeyparticipants across an industry-owned platform. Participants and sellers will retain the ability to opt out of displaying their listings on Cribio, maintaining broker and seller choice.The OneKeyMLS.com consumer site, powered by Broker Public Portal, represents an evolution in how MLSs deliver consumer-facing experiences—combining modern search technology with MLS governance, data integrity, and direct opportunities for brokers to engage buyers.About OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services, serving tens of thousands of real estate professionals across New York City, Long Island, and surrounding areas. OneKeyMLS is committed to delivering trusted data, innovative tools, and strategic leadership in support of a fair and competitive real estate marketplace.About Broker Public PortalBroker Public Portal is an industry-owned consumer home search platform created through collaboration among real estate brokerages and MLS organizations nationwide. Its mission is to provide a transparent, trustworthy search experience powered by MLS data and designed to support brokers, agents, and consumers.

