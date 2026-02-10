Driven By Purpose® Podcast Releases New Episode Featuring Dahryn Trivedi on Consciousness, Science, and Human Well-Being

Dahryn Trivedi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven By Purpose®, the podcast hosted by legendary motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, has released a thought-provoking new episode with Dahryn Trivedi, a consciousness researcher and co-founder of Divine Connection International, an organization advancing the scientific study of consciousness and its impact on human well-being.

In this episode, Trivedi explores how consciousness, mental health, and scientific research intersect. She offers a perspective that connects lived spiritual experience with empirical validation. Drawing on her lifelong journey and leadership in clinical trials, she discusses how evolving consciousness can shape emotional stability, cognitive function, and quality of life.

“When consciousness rises, the mind no longer controls us,” says Trivedi. “Instead, consciousness guides the mind, creating stillness, clarity, and a deeper sense of well-being.”

Listeners will learn how Trivedi’s research uses rigorous clinical trials to reveal the impact of consciousness beyond belief or psychology. Her work shows measurable gains in mental and emotional health, positioning consciousness as essential to true well-being.

Dahryn Trivedi’s episode has also premiered on Times Square Today® and Wall Street Today® via The Success Network® YouTube Channel. This release highlights her leadership, research, and mission for a global audience, positioning Trivedi as a thought leader who is shaping the future of well-being through science and consciousness.

Driven By Purpose® features stories of perseverance, leadership, and purpose from people who turn life’s defining moments into lasting impact. The episode with Dahryn Trivedi is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

Watch the episode on The Success Network® YouTube Channel:

https://youtu.be/Vd2TqCp9O6s

About Driven By Purpose®

Hosted by Rudy Ruettiger, Driven By Purpose® features conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who have discovered purpose through challenge and triumph. Each episode explores the moments, values, and lessons that inspire authentic, courageous, and impactful leadership.

Dahryn Trivedi: Enlightenment, Consciousness, and the Power of Divine Connection

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.