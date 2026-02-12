Keis To Joi Announces Actress Novi Brown as Official Celebrity Brand Ambassador in a Partnership Deal

Novi Brown , Official Celebrity Brand Ambassador for Keis To Joi.

Luxury accessories brand enters a new chapter of cultural relevance, sisterhood, and modern elegance

I'm honored to be part of a legacy rooted in creative agency and ingenuity. This brand is not only unique, it is symbolic, a reminder that you already hold the Key to your joy.” — Novi Brown

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keis To Joi (KTJ), the emerging luxury accessories brand redefining modern elegance through purpose-driven design, proudly announces actress, producer and cultural tastemaker Novi Brown as its official Celebrity Brand Ambassador in a strategic partnership deal.Best known for her role on Sistas, the hit BET series created by film- maker and media mogul Tyler Perry. Brown rose to prominence through her portrayal of Sabrina Hollins. Following her breakout success on the series, she has continued to expand her influence across fashion, culture, and representation through producing, investing in Broadway, and strategic brand collaborations.Founded by Joy A. M. Frazier, Keis To Joi, pronounced “Keys to Joy”, is built on the philosophy that true luxury begins within. The brand creates timeless accessories rooted in storytelling, craftsmanship, and intention, empowering women to move confidently through every chapter of their lives.The announcement of Novi Brown as Celebrity Brand Ambassador marks a defining milestone for Keis To Joi as the brand continues to elevate its presence within luxury fashion while remaining deeply connected to authenticity, sisterhood, and cultural impact. Brown’s personal style, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to representation align seamlessly with the ethos of Keis To Joi."As a little girl, I always saw my self in global spaces, introducing the world to undiscovered beauty," said Novi Brown . "I'm honored to be part of a legacy rooted in creative agency and ingenuity. This brand is not only unique, it is symbolic. It's a reminder that you already hold the Key to your joy."As Celebrity Brand Ambassador, Brown will collaborate with Keis To Joi on brand storytelling moments, that reflect the evolution of luxury through individuality, confidence, and purpose.This partnership underscores Keis To Joi’s continued commitment to exclusive inclusivity, celebrating women who lead with intention, honor their journeys, and unlock their own joy while inspiring others to do the same.About Keis To JoiKeis To Joi is a New York, based luxury accessories brand founded on storytelling, craftsmanship, and purpose. Each design reflects a journey, unlocking confidence, joy, and legacy for women who value elegance with meaning.Website: www.keistojoi.com Instagram: @keistojoiAbout Novi BrownNovi Brown is an actress, who continues to expand her footprint as a producer and creative entrepreneur, with a growing portfolio of film, television, and theater projects in development. Known for championing bold storytelling and diverse voices, she is entering this next chapter focused on elevated roles, strategic brand partnerships, and projects with global reach.Instagram: @iamnovibrownMedia ContactPress Inquiries:press@keistojoi.com

