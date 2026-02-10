Berkshires Winter Recreation Guide Spotlights Five Ski Areas and Regional Nordic Destinations

1Berkshire Logo (image credit: 1Berkshire) Skiing Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort (Photo Credit: Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort) Bouquet Mountain (photo credit: Bouquet Mountain) Berkshire East Ski Area (photo credit: Berkshire East Ski Area) Ski Butternut (photo credit: Ski Butternut)

Your February Berkshire Master Plan: A Guide to Winter Fun Featuring Exclusive 1Berkshire Member Experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When February arrives, bringing crisp air and fresh snow across the Berkshires, the region enters its winter sports season. The Official Berkshire Guide to Winter outlines a range of options, including downhill skiing and snowboarding, tubing, cross-country skiing, and winter hiking. The guide also summarizes planning considerations for short getaways and school-break travel.Downhill skiing and snowboarding across five ski areasFor downhill trips, itineraries often center on the region’s five ski areas: Berkshire East Ski Area, Bousquet Mountain, Catamount Mountain Resort, Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, and Ski Butternut. Downhill operations typically run through mid-March, conditions permitting.Night skiing in the BerkshiresNight skiing remains a notable part of Berkshire winter recreation. Bousquet notes a history dating to 1936, when floodlights were first installed. Catamount and Jiminy Peak also offer night-skiing options.Season updates and on-mountain notesSki Butternut has announced the installation of a new Skytrac lift, “Jane’s Quad,” for the 2026 season. Jiminy Peak is widely recognized as the largest ski area in Massachusetts.Tubing and learn-to-ski programsThe winter sports highlights include tubing and learn-to-ski programs. Berkshire East offers downhill skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, along with lessons and youth programming.Nordic and trail-based winter experiencesCross-country skiing and snowshoeing options include Notchview Reservation and Maple Corner Farm. Additional locations include Hilltop Orchards, which is also home to JMash Cidery and Furnace Brook Winery. Visitors can also explore Greylock Glen for winter outdoor recreation and access the Greylock Glen Center for additional information about the area.Trip-planning resourceThe guide references berkshires.org as a planning tool to filter options by town and traveler needs, including family-friendly activities, cultural experiences, downtown shopping, wellness offerings, and farm-fresh dining. Regional ski conditions should be consulted before travel.For additional information on winter sports in the Berkshires, visit: https://bit.ly/4qenBMA About The Berkshires:Less than three hours from New York City and Boston, the Berkshires offer culture and adventure year-round. The surrounding mountains provide plenty of opportunity for outdoor excursions in all seasons while world class culture and entertainment, along with a deeply rooted food culture and an array of lodging options amidst picturesque towns, set this region apart. The Berkshires is a picturesque rural destination with a cultural scene to rival far larger urban dwellings. For more info visit berkshires.org.For more information about 1Berkshire (the regional tourism and economic development organization) visit www.1berkshire.com IG: @visittheberkshires | F: VisitTheBerkshires | X/T: @BerkshiresTodayY: @theberkshiresofwesternma |TikTok: @visittheberkshires

