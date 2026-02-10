Collaborative Sign & Design Achieves WBENC Certification, Advancing Women-Owned Business Leadership

Gilbert-based signage company earns recognition for diversity, innovation, and personalized, high-quality signage solutions.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Sign & Design, a woman-owned signage and design company founded in 2025, has achieved certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation’s leading advocate for women-owned businesses. This recognition underscores the company’s dedication to providing top-quality signage solutions while fostering diversity and inclusivity in the signage and design industry.“To create the best signage solutions, we realize our process isn’t just about building a product — it’s about building a connection. It’s not about telling people what to do, but giving them the opportunity to build something together,” said Peppur Chambers, Co-Owner of Collaborative Sign & Design.Empowering Clients Through Certified Women-Owned ExcellenceVerified Women-Owned BusinessCollaborative Sign & Design is officially recognized as a women-owned business through WBENC certification. This ensures clients are partnering with a certified, diversity-focused organization.Tailored Signage SolutionsThe company delivers creative, high-quality, and client-focused signage solutions. Each project is customized to meet the unique needs of businesses of all sizes.Industry LeadershipWBENC certification highlights the company’s role as an innovative leader in the signage industry. It reinforces Collaborative Sign & Design’s reputation as a trusted and inclusive partner.Enhanced CredibilityPartnering with a certified women-owned business supports clients’ diversity and corporate responsibility goals. This recognition also adds credibility for organizations seeking to demonstrate supplier diversity.Access to Innovative, Quality-Driven ServicesCertification reflects a commitment to excellence and high industry standards. Clients can expect reliable, innovative signage solutions that enhance brand visibility.Client Success Stories Highlight Exceptional Satisfaction and ResultsClients have responded positively to Collaborative Sign & Design’s personalized approach and commitment to quality. From custom storefront signs to interior branding displays, businesses have praised the clarity, creativity, and durability of their signage solutions."Matthew and Peppur are the best! They are super communicative and have been very flexible with our ever-changing needs. I opened a real estate brokerage and they provided us with super straight forward pricing and options for signage that fit our luxury branding. Delivery was easy and fast. I will definitely be working with them for all my sign needs!" — Sarah JessephFuture Growth Plans Focus on Expansion and Enhanced VisibilityCollaborative Sign & Design plans to expand its offerings in the coming year, including new custom design solutions and partnerships with local and national brands. These initiatives will help clients enhance visibility and strengthen their brand presence.About Collaborative Sign & DesignCollaborative Sign & Design, founded in 2025 and based in Gilbert, Arizona, is a women-owned signage and design company dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized solutions. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, local brands, and organizations seeking distinctive signage that enhances brand presence.Their offerings include custom signage design, dimensional signs , vinyl murals, and full branding solutions, all executed with a client-focused, quality-minded, and distinction-driven approach. Collaborative Sign & Design combines creativity and expertise to provide reliable, innovative services that help businesses stand out and grow.Website: https://collaborativesigns.com/

