Canada Commercial Fuel Cards Market to Reach US$ 8.1 Bn by 2036, Expanding at 3.5% CAGR – TMR Analysis

Canada Commercial Fuel Cards Market

Canada commercial fuel cards market to grow from US$ 5.6 Bn in 2025 to US$ 8.1 Bn by 2036, driven by fleet digitization and fuel expense optimization.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada Commercial Fuel Cards Market Outlook 2036The Canada commercial fuel cards market was valued at US$ 5.6 Bn in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 8.1 Bn by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2026 to 2036. The market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising demand for improved fleet management, growing transportation and logistics activities, and increasing adoption of digital expense tracking solutions across commercial vehicle fleets.Leading companies shaping the market include Shell International B.V., Suncor Energy Inc., Parkland Fuel Corporation, AtoB, Corpay, Inc., Canadian Tire Corporation, Fillip Fleet Inc., Gulf, and Motive Technologies, Inc.In 2025, Ontario emerged as the leading provincial market, accounting for 35.3% of total revenue share. By card type, the universal fuel cards segment dominated, capturing approximately 64.6% of market share, driven by its broad acceptance and operational flexibility across multiple fuel providers.Get your sample market research report copy today@Market OverviewCommercial fuel cards are specialized payment and fleet expense management solutions designed to help businesses monitor, control, and optimize fuel-related spending across commercial vehicle operations. These cards enable companies to track transactions, manage driver spending behavior, and generate centralized billing and reporting insights.Fuel card solutions are widely used across industries such as logistics, construction, utilities, government fleets, rental car operators, and small-to-medium enterprises operating commercial vehicles. These solutions support fleet operators in improving financial control, enhancing operational efficiency, and maintaining regulatory compliance for fuel tax reporting and emissions monitoring.The increasing integration of telematics, accounting software, and digital fleet management platforms has further enhanced the functionality of commercial fuel cards, transforming them from simple payment tools into comprehensive mobility expense management systems.Key Market Growth Drivers1. Expansion of Transportation and Logistics SectorThe rapid growth of Canada’s transportation and logistics industry is a primary driver supporting commercial fuel card adoption. According to Transport Canada, the country’s transportation and warehousing sector generated approximately US$ 96.5 Bn in economic value in 2024, contributing about 4.3% to the national GDP and employing nearly one million individuals.The expansion of interprovincial trucking, cross-border freight transportation, and last-mile delivery operations has significantly increased commercial fleet activity, thereby raising demand for centralized fuel expense monitoring and payment solutions.2. Increasing Need for Fleet Tracking and Operational VisibilityAs fleet sizes expand, businesses face growing challenges in tracking fuel consumption, driver performance, and vehicle operations. Statistics Canada reported 26.8 million registered road motor vehicles in 2024, reflecting significant growth in both commercial and fleet-operated vehicles.Commercial fuel cards enable real-time transaction tracking, allowing organizations to monitor fueling patterns, identify operational inefficiencies, and reduce unauthorized fuel usage. These capabilities are critical for businesses seeking to improve cost transparency and optimize fleet performance.3. Growing Digitalization of Fleet ManagementThe adoption of digital fleet management platforms has accelerated demand for integrated fuel card solutions. Modern fuel cards support telematics integration, automated reporting, expense categorization, and real-time transaction analytics, enabling organizations to improve financial oversight and operational planning.4. Rising Fuel Costs and Cost-Control MeasuresFluctuating fuel prices are encouraging fleet operators to implement advanced fuel cost management strategies. Fuel card solutions provide spending controls, purchase restrictions, and consolidated billing systems that allow businesses to maintain predictable operating expenses.5. Increasing Regulatory Compliance RequirementsGovernment regulations related to fuel taxation, emissions reporting, and operational compliance are driving the adoption of structured fuel expense management systems. Fuel cards simplify regulatory documentation and reporting processes, reducing administrative burdens for fleet operators.Analysis of Key Players in the Canada Commercial Fuel Cards MarketThe Canada commercial fuel cards market is characterized by the presence of major fuel retailers, financial service providers, and fleet technology companies focused on expanding integrated mobility payment ecosystems.Major players include:• AtoB• BVD Group• Canadian Tire• Coast• Corpay, Inc.• Fillip Fleet Inc.• Gulf• Imperial Oil (Esso & Mobil)- WEX Inc.• Motive Technologies, Inc.• Parkland Fuel Corporation• Pilot Travel Centers LLC• RoadFlex• Shell International B.V.• Suncor Energy Inc. (Petro-Canada brand)• Other Key PlayersThese companies are focusing on strengthening their market positions through product innovation, strategic partnerships, digital platform integration, and expansion of fueling network accessibility. Many players are investing in telematics-enabled fuel card platforms and advanced analytics tools to enhance fleet management capabilities and customer retention.Discuss Implications for Your Industry Request Sample Research Report PDF@Key Developments in the Canada Commercial Fuel Cards Industry• In November 2025, World Kinect Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of the Trip Support Services (TSS) division of Universal Weather and Aviation. World Kinect acquired TSS to enhance its aviation service capacity through TSS's specialized knowledge of international travel regulations, logistical operations, and operational support functions. The acquisition enables the company to reach additional business and general aviation clients while maintaining its primary fuel business.• In October 2025, ExxonMobil inked an agreement with Chandra Asri Group for selling its Esso-branded retail service station network in Singapore, transitioning to a branded wholesale model.• In May 2025, Canadian Tire Corporation and WestJet announced a long-term strategic partnership linking Triangle Rewards and WestJet Rewards. The partnership, which is supposed to start in early 2026, allows members to accumulate Canadian Tire Money and WestJet points through their travel and retail shopping activities, which will provide millions of Canadians better loyalty rewards and customer engagement and reward options.• In March 2025, Federated Co-operatives Limited announced the acquisition of ColdStar Solutions Inc., a British Columbia-based transportation, warehousing, and grocery wholesaler for supplying chain capabilities, enhancing logistics efficiency, and supporting fuel, energy, and retail distribution operations across its cooperative network.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesChallengesTechnical Integration ComplexityIntegrating fuel card platforms with telematics, accounting software, and ERP systems can be technically complex and costly for smaller fleet operators.Competition from Alternative Payment SystemsMobile payments and digital wallets are emerging as alternative transaction platforms for fuel purchases.Infrastructure Limitations in Remote RegionsLimited fueling network coverage in remote areas may restrict adoption of certain card programs.OpportunitiesIntegration with Electric Vehicle Charging SolutionsAs fleet electrification accelerates, fuel card providers are developing payment platforms supporting EV charging infrastructure.Expansion of Alternative Fuel Management SystemsThe growing adoption of biofuels, hydrogen, and hybrid vehicles creates new opportunities for integrated fleet energy management systems.Development of Mobility-as-a-Service PlatformsFuel cards are evolving into comprehensive mobility payment solutions covering tolls, maintenance, parking, and vehicle services.Growth in Data Analytics and AI IntegrationAdvanced analytics solutions are enabling predictive fuel consumption monitoring and route optimization, increasing operational efficiency.Investment Landscape and ROI OutlookThe Canada commercial fuel cards market offers stable and predictable growth opportunities supported by expanding commercial transportation operations and digital fleet transformation initiatives.Investment Advantages• Rising adoption of digital fleet expense management solutions• Growing demand for integrated mobility payment ecosystems• Increasing adoption across logistics, construction, and government fleets• Strong customer retention through subscription-based fleet servicesROI PotentialWith steady market expansion at a CAGR of 3.5%, investment opportunities are particularly strong in:• Telematics-integrated fuel card platforms• Alternative fuel and EV charging payment solutions• Cross-border fleet transaction management systems• Data-driven fleet analytics technologiesMarket SegmentationsBy Card Type• Branded• Universal• MerchantBy Category• Chip & PIN• Magnetic Stripe• DigitalBy Vehicle Type• Light/Medium Duty Vehicles• Heavy Duty VehiclesBy Application• Public Sector and Government Fleets• Logistics and Transportation• Construction and Industrial Fleets• Agriculture and Other Commercial FleetsBy Province• Ontario• Quebec• British Columbia• Alberta• Saskatchewan• Manitoba• Nova Scotia• New Brunswick• Newfoundland and Labrador• Prince Edward IslandTo buy this comprehensive market research report, click here to inquire@Why Buy This Report?Comprehensive market forecasts through 2036Detailed insights into drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunitiesCompetitive landscape and company strategy analysisSegmentation insights across card types, vehicle categories, and provincesStrategic recommendations for investors and industry participantsCoverage of technological advancements and digital fleet management trendsFAQs1. What is the projected size of the Canada commercial fuel cards market by 2036?The market is expected to reach US$ 8.1 Bn by 2036.2. What is the growth rate of the market?The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2026 to 2036.3. Which card type dominates the market?Universal fuel cards hold the largest share due to their broad acceptance and operational flexibility.4. Which province leads the market?Ontario leads the market with approximately 35.3% revenue share.5. 