Wale performing at Impact After Dark - Credit: Bryon Lindsey Wale performing Andra Day, Leon Thomas, Wale, Reign Coleman, Marqus Coleman at Impact After Dark

THE IMPACT HOUSE TURNED SUPER BOWL WEEKEND INTO THE BIGGEST PARTY OF THE YEAR WITH IMPACT AFTER DARK, CLOSED OUT BY WALE

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday (Feb 7), The Impact House held an ultra-exclusive soiree to celebrate Super Bowl XL in the Bay Area. The one-night-only event, Impact After Dark, brought together A-list celebrities and notable names across sports, media, and entertainment during football’s biggest weekend. Grammy Award-winning R&B star Leon Thomas, Grammy and Emmy Award-nominated Andra Day, Dallas Cowboy’s CeeDee Lamb and more were in attendance, helping transform Public Works into one of the most refined, must-attend events during Big Game weekend.The night’s special guest, Grammy nominated recording artist Wale, took the stage and turned heads with a high-energy performance of songs from his decorated catalog. With sounds by Jae Murphy, attendees were treated to an elevated experience where culture and music merge, creating a lasting impact on all parties involved.San Francisco has long been a hub of innovation, creativity, and cultural richness. A city that moves to its own rhythm and sets its own standards. The Impact House arrived to honor that legacy adding an extra layer of intention, sophistication, and soul to the pre-game experience. Guests were treated to meticulously crafted hors d'oeuvres, immersive brand moments that blurred the line between activation and art, and thoughtfully curated gift bag takeaways that extended the experience beyond the night. Every detail was designed to spark connection, celebrate culture, and create the kind of moments that endure long after the lights go down.Impact After Dark is the vision of The Impact House founders, Bay Area natives who created the platform to be more than just an event, but a movement that celebrates culture, amplifies voices, and creates enduring moments across music, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and community. The founders, celebrity Chef Reign Coleman, Marqus Coleman, and Anu Batra, bring a deeply cultural lens and shared commitment to intentional, high-impact experiences.Together, the trio orchestrated a night that felt less like an event and more like a homecoming. A reminder that the best celebrations are built on intention, executed with precision, and rooted in community.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: The Forefront GroupAustin Thach | austin@theforefrontgroup.coKelley Tarver | kelley@theforefrontgroup.coHajji McQueen | hajji@theforefrontgroup.coAndres Sanchez | andres@theforefrontgroup.co

