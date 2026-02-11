Canadian Grace Pioneers Oil-Only Beauty With Zero-Filler Formulations

Oakville brand eliminates water and synthetics from its entire product line

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Grace is bringing generational beauty oils into the modern spotlight with premium, Oil-Only Beauty formulations. The Oakville-based brand eliminates water entirely from its product line, delivering 100 percent oil-based products without fillers or synthetic additives commonly found in skincare and haircare.Founders Shahnawaz and Shagufta Sheikh created the approach based on the belief that conventional beauty products have become unnecessarily complicated. Most standard formulations contain 60 to 90 percent water, which requires preservatives, stabilizers, and other additives to maintain shelf life and texture.Canadian Grace sources oils from regions where they carry both cultural significance and traditionally valued potency, while showing a clear commitment to sustainability. For example, the brand’s Argan Oil comes from UNESCO-protected biosphere reserves in Morocco, where Berber communities have hand-pressed argan kernels for generations. Its Batana Oil arrives directly from the Miskito Tribe in Honduras, continuing a tradition that predates modern beauty standards by centuries.Following a strong first year of market validation, including a national feature on Breakfast Television and early natural retailer traction like Goodness Me! and Amaranth, Canadian Grace is now preparing to scale across natural retail channels across Canada and the U.S.By concentrating exclusively on oils, the formulations deliver higher concentrations of vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids than diluted alternatives. Each product addresses concerns like dry skin, dullness, and a healthy-looking scalp without requiring multi-step routines.Canadian Grace offers an unconditional refund policy if a customer isn’t satisfied, reflecting the brand’s confidence in every bottle. Made in Canada, Canadian Grace is on a mission to build Oil-Only Beauty into a category, not a trend.Products are available at canadiangrace.ca Walmart.ca , and select Canadian retailers.###About Canadian GraceFounded in 2025 by husband-and-wife team Shahnawaz and Shagufta Sheikh, Canadian Grace specializes in Oil-Only Beauty formulations that eliminate water, fillers, and synthetic ingredients. The Oakville, Ontario-based brand sources origin-authentic oils from UNESCO-protected regions and Indigenous communities, bottling products in Canada under strict purity standards. For more information about Canadian Grace, visit canadiangrace.ca.

