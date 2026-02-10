CEO Explores Why the Future Belongs to Humans Who Embrace Intelligent Collaboration

Sharon Daniels releases "Evolve: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Technologies to Enable Superhuman Capabilities" with Forbes Books.

“Evolve: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Technologies to Enable Superhuman Capabilities” by Sharon Daniels is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Evolve: Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Technologies to Enable Superhuman Capabilities" by Sharon Daniels is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "Evolve," technology leader and Arria NLG CEO Sharon Daniels offers a timely and optimistic perspective on artificial intelligence. Her work reframes AI not as a threat to humanity, but as a catalyst for human advancement. Drawing on more than three decades of experience building and scaling global technology companies, Daniels makes a compelling case that the next phase of human evolution will be driven by collaboration between humans and intelligent machines.“Though it might sound counterintuitive, the reality is that AI technology can aid human evolution,” Daniels said. “As we experienced during the global pandemic, it has the power to make us a smarter, more informed world where expertise is demystified and democratized. I stand as an unwavering believer that disruptions lead to advanced technologies that can propel human evolution. Without technology, we remain static, overwhelmed, and uninformed; with it, we restore equality consciousness and are freed to do more, be more.”At the heart of the book is a powerful idea: language is what defines humanity, and when language is brought to technology through natural language technologies, it unlocks unprecedented potential. Daniels examines how natural language generation (NLG) and related AI capabilities transform complex data into clear, understandable narratives, making expertise accessible, actionable, and scalable. This shift, she argues, marks the transition from the Information Age to what she calls the “Age of Understanding.”Ultimately, "Evolve" presents a hopeful way forward for leaders, organizations, and individuals seeking to thrive in the face of rapid technological change. Daniels introduces the concept of Hu + AI—human intelligence combined with artificial intelligence—as the formula for “superhuman” capabilities, urging readers to embrace innovation with intention, responsibility, and humanity at its core.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorSharon Daniels is the CEO of Arria NLG with over 30 years of experience in global strategic business development, including the co-founding of Diligent, a company that was listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange before its sale in 2016. Sharon chairs Arria’s Global Advisory Council of respected leaders who bring subject matter expertise from multiple industries to influence Arria’s natural language technology. She is also a Forbes Technology Council member and has been featured in multiple industry publications, including The New York Times. She lives near the Arria headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.