The Substance Use Disorder Foundation Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem Platform Bert Carroll, CTO, Orbiit Services Inc.

New AI-supported recovery infrastructure strengthens CPS-AD, improves accountability, and advances professionalism in addiction recovery services

... the expectations placed on CPS professionals have outgrown the old tools. We built the Recovery Ecosystem to help peer specialists operate at a higher level.” — Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Substance Use Disorder Foundation ( SUDF ) is drawing attention to a rapidly emerging advancement in addiction recovery services: the increasing adoption of digital recovery ecosystems designed specifically to support Certified Peer Specialists (CPS-AD) and strengthen the peer workforce nationwide.As state agencies and behavioral health systems continue to expand the role of CPS-AD providers, peer specialists are increasingly expected to operate with the same consistency and performance standards as formal treatment programs—yet many still work without structured technology support, standardized documentation systems, or scalable engagement tools.SUDF reports that platforms such as the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem (recoveryecosystem.ai) represent a new category of recovery infrastructure designed to modernize peer support delivery while maintaining the human-centered approach that makes peer work effective.“Peer support has always been one of the most powerful forces in addiction recovery,” said Dan Francis, CEO of Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem. “But the expectations placed on CPS professionals have outgrown the old tools. We built the Recovery Ecosystem to help peer specialists operate at a higher level—more consistent, more measurable, and more scalable—without losing the human connection that makes recovery real.”SUDF notes that the Recovery Ecosystem model provides CPS-AD professionals with a digital framework that supports daily engagement, structured learning, progress tracking, accountability verification, and real-time participant support workflows. Rather than replacing human peer services, the platform is designed to elevate the peer role into a more organized, professionally documented care structure.This development comes as public concerns continue to surface about artificial intelligence in behavioral health. Common criticisms include whether these systems will replace peer specialists, whether vulnerable participants can be protected, and whether digital engagement tools can be used responsibly.SUDF states that these concerns are understandable but often stem from a misunderstanding of how peer support ecosystems are structured.“The goal is not automation of care,” said Bert Carroll, CTO of Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem. “The goal is infrastructure. We built this platform to serve as a support backbone—strengthening consistency, tracking engagement, and reinforcing the recovery process. It’s not an AI therapist. It’s a recovery operations system built to empower peer specialists.”According to SUDF, one of the most significant advantages of digital recovery ecosystems is the ability to reduce the common failure point of traditional recovery support: extended gaps in contact. In many peer support settings, a participant may disengage silently for days or weeks before anyone realizes relapse risk has escalated.Digital recovery ecosystems, SUDF reports, are designed to maintain consistent engagement touchpoints through daily structure, micro-course learning, behavioral monitoring, and check-in sequences—providing early indicators that a peer specialist can respond to before a crisis becomes relapse.“We are moving the recovery industry from reactive crisis response to proactive relapse prevention,” said Dan Francis. “This doesn’t replace peer specialists. It gives them the ability to see what’s happening in real time, engage earlier, and prevent people from falling through the cracks.”SUDF also notes that peer support has historically faced a major professional limitation: it is widely respected but often considered difficult to measure, difficult to standardize, and difficult to document for billing, compliance, or oversight purposes.In contrast, SUDF reports that platforms such as the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem create an operational framework that allows CPS-AD providers to demonstrate engagement frequency, participant progress, accountability outcomes, and consistent support activity.“Peer specialists are already doing the work,” said Dan Francis. “The problem is the system hasn’t given them the same tools that every other professional discipline gets. The Recovery Ecosystem gives CPS professionals structure, data, and measurable outcomes—so they can be taken seriously at the level they deserve.”SUDF reports that this evolution may significantly impact community-based recovery organizations, outpatient treatment networks, probation systems, and drug court environments, where proof of compliance and evidence-based engagement is increasingly required.From a technology perspective, SUDF notes that modern peer-support platforms must also meet expectations around data integrity, secure participant communication, and responsible deployment.“We’ve built Orbiit with the understanding that recovery data is not casual data,” said Bert Carroll. “This is sensitive behavioral health information, and it must be treated with the same seriousness as clinical systems. Our goal is to ensure peer support can scale without sacrificing safety, privacy, or accountability.”SUDF describes the digital recovery ecosystem model as a major advancement in the professional identity of peer specialists, particularly as states and national organizations look for scalable workforce solutions that can expand access to addiction recovery support.“CPS-AD professionals are no longer just helpers on the sidelines,” said Dan Francis. “They are becoming the front line of recovery engagement in America. And if we expect them to carry that responsibility, we have to give them modern tools that match the mission.”SUDF encourages policymakers, treatment providers, and recovery leaders to consider the implications of this shift as digital recovery services continue entering the mainstream.The Foundation notes that peer support—when strengthened through structured technology—may represent one of the most cost-effective and scalable recovery strategies currently available.About the Substance Use Disorder Foundation (SUDF)The Substance Use Disorder Foundation is a national organization focused on advancing clinically aligned, ethically responsible, and technology-supported recovery standards. SUDF monitors emerging developments in digital recovery platforms and supports best practices that improve safety, accountability, and long-term outcomes in the behavioral health landscape.Media ContactSubstance Use Disorder Foundation (SUDF)Website: sudf.us

Dan Francis, CEO, Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.