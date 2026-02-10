Irvine Car Accident Attorneys Report Surge in Distracted Driving Cases Across Orange County

Kubota & Craig Car Accident Lawyers in Irvine are a Tier 1 Best Law Firm, based on industry-wide peer-ratings conducted by the Best Lawyers® organization.

Kubota & Craig attorneys see sharp increase in crash cases involving cell phone use and in-vehicle technology distractions on Orange County roads.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car accident lawyers in Irvine at Kubota & Craig are reporting a significant increase in distracted driving cases across Orange County, with cell phone use and in-vehicle infotainment systems contributing to a growing number of serious collisions on local roads and freeways.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), distracted driving claimed 3,308 lives nationally in 2022, the most recent year with complete data. In California, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that inattention remains one of the top primary collision factors statewide, with Orange County consistently ranking among the state's highest-volume areas for traffic collisions."We've seen a noticeable uptick in cases where distracted driving is the primary factor," said Yoshiaki "Yoshi" Kubota, founding partner at Kubota & Craig. "Drivers are dealing with more distractions than ever — not just phones, but navigation systems, vehicle touchscreens, and even advanced driver assistance features that create a false sense of security. The result is more collisions, and often more severe injuries, on roads like the I-405, I-5, and SR-133 corridors through Irvine and surrounding communities."Orange County's busiest corridors continue to see high collision rates. The intersection of Irvine Boulevard and Sand Canyon Avenue, the I-5/I-405 interchange known as the "El Toro Y," and stretches of Jamboree Road through central Irvine are areas where the firm's attorneys have handled numerous distracted driving accidents in Irvine and throughout Orange County.California's hands-free law (Vehicle Code § 23123) prohibits drivers from holding a phone while operating a vehicle. Despite this, enforcement data shows that distracted driving citations continue to rise, and many collisions go unreported as distraction-related because proving cell phone use at the time of impact often requires subpoena of phone records and expert analysis."Proving distracted driving in a legal setting is more complex than most people realize," said Cynthia A. Craig, founding partner at Kubota & Craig. "We work with accident reconstruction experts and digital forensics specialists to establish what the other driver was doing in the seconds before impact. That evidence can make the difference between a denied claim and full compensation for our clients."Kubota & Craig has served Orange County injury victims since 2013. Both founding partners have been recognized by Super Lawyers (2010–2026) and Best Lawyers in America, and the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients injured in car accidents, truck accidents, and other motor vehicle collisions throughout Southern California. The firm offers free consultations and bilingual services in English and Spanish.Drivers who have been injured by a distracted driver in Orange County can contact Kubota & Craig at (949) 218-5676 or visit the firm's website for a free case evaluation.About Kubota & CraigKubota & Craig is a personal injury law firm located at 16530 Bake Parkway, Suite 100, Irvine, California 92618. Founded in 2013 by trial attorneys Yoshi Kubota and Cynthia Craig, the firm focuses on motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and catastrophic injury cases throughout Orange County. For more information, call (949) 218-5676 or visit www.kubotacraig.com

