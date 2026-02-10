New Hampshire Infant Visits 26 Countries Before First Birthday in Global Parenting Travel Story

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A human-interest travel story from New Hampshire is spotlighting how modern parenthood can intersect with global mobility and cultural connection. Before his first birthday, Harvey Wu traveled alongside his father, George Wu , a New Hampshire–based entrepreneur, to 26 countries across five continents, logging more than 70,000 miles and building a year shaped by routine, planning, and cross-cultural experiences. Wu is a single father and said the year of travel reflected an intentional choice to continue a globally connected lifestyle while stepping into parenthood.Harvey was born on February 3, 2025. Six weeks later, he boarded his first international flight, beginning a travel year that included stops in South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. While many parents choose to limit travel during an infant’s first year, Wu took a different approach, saying he wanted his son’s earliest environment to include a wide range of languages, cultural settings, and everyday interactions with people from around the world.“For me, this wasn’t about checking off destinations or doing something extreme,” Wu says. “I’ve always been an avid traveler, and becoming a parent didn’t change that. I wanted to share this part of my life with Harvey and let him grow up experiencing the world, even if he won’t remember every place.”Early travel included Colombia, Peru, and Chile. In Peru, Harvey traveled by train through the Andes and met extended family during an unexpected reunion when relatives arrived by cruise ship in Lima. By Easter, father and son were in Santiago, Chile, continuing a pace that balanced sightseeing with predictable rhythms designed around infant care.Wu said the travel was guided by a practical priority: keeping Harvey’s routine consistent regardless of time zone. He emphasized that the foundation of each day remained the same, including feeding schedules, naps, and sleep, while the destination changed around them.“Wherever we were, the focus was the same: naps, bottles, sleep, and consistency,” Wu states. “The rest was just scenery.”During the summer, Harvey split time between international trips and life in New Hampshire, where Wu operates Work and Travel Lodge, a cultural exchange housing program with locations in New Hampshire and multiple states. Wu said Harvey became a familiar presence among travelers from around the world, joining international guests on hikes around Echo Lake and Mount Willard.As the year progressed, Wu said much of the travel was made feasible through strategic use of airline miles and reward points accumulated through years of travel, airline credit cards, and everyday spending programs. This approach supported flexibility in choosing routes, schedules, and aircraft options better suited for traveling with an infant. Overnight flights were often prioritized to align with sleep windows, and on long-haul routes, Wu sought aircraft equipped with bassinets that attach to bulkhead seats so Harvey could rest safely during extended flights.In July, Harvey crossed the Atlantic to Italy, visiting Rome and Vatican City before continuing to Spain. The trip then extended to the Middle East with stops in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, followed by travel to Taiwan, where Harvey spent extended time with family. Later trips included Vietnam, where Harvey visited Ba Na Hills, Hội An, and the northern mountain region of Sapa by overnight bus. Later in the year, Harvey joined Wu and extended family on a 16-day Southeast Asia cruise, adding Malaysia and Thailand to his growing list of destinations, followed by Caribbean stops on a second cruise.At 11 months old, Harvey returned to Europe, traveling through Turkey, Greece, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. During a stop in Paris, Wu said Harvey slept through his visit to the Eiffel Tower.Wu said many people they met along the way remarked on Harvey’s calm demeanor and frequent smile, noting that friendly interactions with strangers, former lodge guests, and local residents became a recurring theme.“He’s very social,” Wu says. “People from all over the world say he’s one of the happiest babies they’ve met, and that’s been one of the most unexpected parts of traveling together.”The family recently returned to Taiwan to celebrate Harvey’s first birthday with extended family, including traditional first-birthday customs symbolizing health, longevity, and future aspirations. Wu said the visit marked a personal milestone before planned travel to Hong Kong and Macau.By his first birthday, Harvey had traveled farther than many people do in a lifetime. Wu said the year was not about setting records, but about continuing life together after becoming a parent - and doing so as a single father committed to raising his son with a broad view of the world.“I didn’t want life to get smaller after becoming a parent,” Wu reflects. “I wanted to bring my son into the world I was already living in.”For travel updates and story highlights, please visit https://www.facebook.com/wheresmrwu About George WuGeorge Wu is a New Hampshire–based entrepreneur, lifelong traveler, and single father who has visited more than 150 countries. Years spent living, working, and building connections across cultures continue to shape his personal life, his approach to parenthood, and how he brings global perspectives into his work.

