Westwood Shores MUD, Texas, Launches Lead Service Line Identification Project

Water service line identification project in response to requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). Westwood Shores Municipal Utility District is located in Trinity County, Texas, serving a population of over 2,000 people and 804 water service connections. SWORDFISH represents the first machine-intelligent probe that automatically detects Copper, Galvanized, Plastic, and Lead pipes, without digging. Typical water service line connection, including Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) eligible funding components. In December 2024, the USEAP recognized 'electrical resistance testing' as the only commercially available technology able to identified buried lead pipe, without digging or excavation.

Municipal Utility District Selects Electro Scan Inc. Using Its SWORDFISH Electrical Resistance Testing Technology to Assess Homeowner's Water Service Lines

This project reflects Westwood Shores MUD’s commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and the continued protection of public health.” — District Representative

TRINITY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westwood Shores Municipal Utility District (MUD) announced today the launch of a comprehensive Lead Service Line Identification and Inspection Project, an important step in ensuring long-term drinking water safety and compliance with state and federal requirements.Sacramento, Calif-based Electro Scan Inc. has been selected as the sole source services vendor to complete the project.Beginning March 2, 2026, the District will inspect 386 homes throughout Westwood Shores using non-invasive electrical resistance testing technology (SWORDFISH) to identify the material composition of water service lines on both the public and private sides of each water meter. The project is expected to take approximately eight (8) weeks to complete.Westwood Shores MUD was originally developed in the early 1970s, a period during which lead and galvanized materials were still commonly used in water service lines across the United States. This proactive inspection effort will allow the District to accurately confirm pipe materials without excavation and update its service line inventory in accordance with evolving regulatory standards.The project is being managed by Civil Grade Engineers, LLC of Houston, serving as overall project manager. Leadership for the effort includes Rico Rodriguez, President of Civil Grade Engineering, and Thalia Salas, Project Manager. Field operations and technical execution are being led by Shandon Baker, Field Service Manager, and Matt Campos, Vice President of Pressurized Pipes, under a formal project management agreement ￼.What Residents Can Expect• No excavation and no entry into homes• Inspections performed entirely outside the residence• Temporary water shutoff during inspection, followed by flushing in accordance with AWWA and TCEQ protocols• Door hanger notifications delivered:• Approximately two weeks prior to inspection• A second notice one day before scheduled work• Residents are not required to take any action for the inspection to occurEach inspection surveys both the public side (from the water main to the meter) and the private side (from the meter toward the home) where applicable. Any service line identified as containing lead will be promptly reported to the District, and appropriate follow-up steps will be taken.Statewide ContextThe initiative aligns with the State of Texas' Lead and Copper Program, administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).TCEQ oversees 5,641 public water systems, encompassing more than 9.3 million service connections and serving a population of approximately 32.9 million Texans. Accurate service line inventories are a critical component of statewide compliance and public health protection.Commitment to Transparency and Safety"This project reflects Westwood Shores MUD's commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and the continued protection of public health," said District representatives. "By using modern, non-destructive inspection technology, the District can gather accurate information while minimizing disruption to residents."Additional project information, including inspection schedules and contact details, will be made available through Westwood Shores MUD communications channels.About Electro Scan Inc.Electro Scan Inc. develops and manufactures advanced inspection and diagnostic technologies for the water and wastewater industry. Its SWORDFISH platform uses machine-intelligent, low voltage electrical resistance technology to accurately identify and verify service line materials, enabling utilities to build defensible lead inventories and replacement plans in compliance with federal mandates. Electro Scan's technologies are used by water utilities, home inspectors, and real estate brokers, worldwide, to enhance water system integrity and public health.

