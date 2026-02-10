Industry Leaders Announce World’s First Microphysiological Systems Industry Association (IAMPS)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- European microphysiological systems (MPS) industry leaders, Alveolix (Switzerland); BiomimX (Italy); Chiron (Netherlands); Dynamic42 (Germany); InSphero (Switzerland); MIMETAS (Netherlands); NETRI (France), React4Life (Italy) and TissUse (Germany), are announcing today the creation of the Industry Alliance for Microphysiological Systems ( IAMPS ), the world's first industry association dedicated to represent MPS providers.IAMPS’ mission is to bring together and represent companies developing MPS technologies across Europe, whether organoids, organs-on-chips, or other related devices designed to faithfully replicate the functions of human tissues and organs. As innovative human biology-based devices, MPS are New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) that promise to be far more accurate than traditional animal models or simplistic 2D models. As such, they can play a critical role in implementing major EU policy objectives, such as phasing out animal testing, improving public health, reducing the number of animals used in science, and boosting the competitiveness of Europe’s life science sector in general.Despite the immense opportunities offered by MPS devices and a growing number of end-users, MPS providers face challenges, for example, making their devices widely available to the industrial and academic scientific communities as well as gaining greater acceptance from regulatory agencies.IAMPS will work constructively with national, EU and international institutions, end-users from all industries as well as other stakeholders to overcome these challenges, starting with the following key priorities:Collaborate with the National Agencies, European Medicines Agency (EMA), other EU agencies and international agencies (including but not limited to, FDA, PDMA and MHRA) to increase acceptance of data obtained from MPS and achieve concrete progress on the EU Life Science Strategy’s objective of derisking clinical trials; Create data-sharing platforms between MPS developers and end-users, in particular the pharmaceutical industry and major Contract Research Organizations (CROs), to build retrospective case-studies on the predictive value of current devices, and co-develop future devices tailored to end-users’ scientific priorities; Advance the qualification and standardization of MPS devices in collaboration with EU agencies such as the EMA and the European Center for the Validation of Alternative Methods; Ensure that EU funding programs and legislation fully consider the need to develop a robust MPS industry as a strategic priority, in particular Horizon Europe and the European Competitiveness Fund; Secure reliable domestic biobanking sources of cells and tissues to ensure that MPS providers and end-users have the capacity to accurately reflect the diversity of the European population and its needs, while guaranteeing the EU’s industrial autonomy in accordance with EU legislation.​Noting the multiple well-funded initiatives in the United States related to MPS (such as the NIH's Complement Animal Research Experimentation program and the Standardized Organoids Modeling Center), IAMPS calls for a decisive and rapid European response to secure the future of the European MPS industry and boost the EU’s competitiveness in life sciences. The founding members are committed to work collectively toward the recognition of MPS as a strategic technology for Europe.​​​​​IAMPS’ Board of Director elected Thibault Honegger from NETRI as its President; Paola Occhetta from BiomimX as Vice-President for Regulatory Adoption and Partnerships and Jos Joore from MIMETAS Vice-President for Legislation and Programs.​Thibault Honegger, President of IAMPS says:“We are at a critical moment for NAMs, with a strong push from international regulatory bodies in 2025, including explicit guidance for several contexts of use to phase out animal models. Although the EMA has been working on NAMs for a long time, there is an urgent need for the global health industry to work with industrial MPS providers. This will benefit both the needs of the global health industry as well as the expectations of regulatory agencies. Europe invented this field: now, we are organising amongst ourselves to own its future. As a joined IAMPS force, we're committed to establishing MPS as a strategic European technology, driving growth in the industry, as well as scientific progress and public health improvements. Together with Paola and Jos, and the support of our board of directors, IAMPS is ready to shape the future of NAMs in Europe, and throughout the world.”Next StepsThe statutes of the association have been agreed upon by the founding members and are due to be submitted shortly to the Belgian authorities. IAMPS will be operational from the second quarter of 2026 and will welcome new corporate members and associates from the MPS industrial sector or with a direct interest in the success of the European MPS sector.# # # #Press ContactsEmail: contact@iamps.eu

