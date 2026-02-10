Chestertons Global Expands in Malaysia Amid Growing Demand for Professional Real Estate Advisory

Chestertons Global Expands in Malaysia

Strategic affiliation strengthens advisory capability as Malaysia’s property market shifts toward quality, resilience and long-term value

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chestertons Global has announced a strategic affiliation with Rahim & Co International Property Consultants, strengthening its Southeast Asia presence as Malaysia’s real estate market continues to show resilience across key segments.Following a strong 2025, Malaysia’s property sector is seeing continued demand across urban residentials markets alongside growing institutional interest in commercial and industrial assets. As buyers and investors become more selective, the market is increasingly favoring transparent, research led decision making and professional valuation support – creating a timely opportunity for advistory-led partnerships with established local leaders such as Rahim & Co. Market outlooks suggest steady performance in 2026, with prime residential segments expected to remain particularly resilient.The partnership strengthens capability across valuation and consultancy, enabling enhanced support for both domestic and cross border clients navigating Malaysia’s increasingly complex real estate environment.Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director of Chestertons Global, said: “Malaysia is one of Southeast Asia’s most strategically positioned markets, with activity spanning residential demand, industrial growth corridors and a maturing commercial landscape. Rahim & Co brings a rare combination of nationwide scale, deep valuation expertise and advisory strength, making them an ideal partner as we expand our platform in the region. This affiliation allows us to better support clients looking for credible, research-led guidance in a market that continues to attract both local and international interest.”Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman, Executive Chairman of Rahim & Co International Property Consultants, said: “This affiliation is a major milestone for Rahim & Co and reflects Malaysia’s growing position as a regional investment destination. Joining the Chestertons Global network strengthens our international profile and reinforces the credibility we’ve built over decades in the Malaysian market. Launching this partnership at a national level reflects the ambition behind it, and we look forward to supporting clients through greater global connectivity and advisory capability.”The affiliation was announced at a launch event attended by senior representatives from both organisations, including Tan Sri Dato’ (Dr) Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman, Puan Alisa M Rahim, Mr Siva Shanker, Mohamed Mussa, and Parikshat Chawla.Chestertons Global operates in more than 20 countries across EMEA, the Americas and Asia, delivering premium real estate services through a trusted international network defined by professional standards and local expertise.About Chestertons GlobalChestertons Global is a network of leading international real estate companies. The firm sits within the wider Chestertons brand which was established in the UK in 1805. Chestertons Global is committed to its long-standing heritage of providing exceptional service to its clients across the globe. The firm has enjoyed a legacy of success and now has a strong global network in more than 20 countries. With a rich history of more than 200 years and a wealth of experience in global real estate, the business offers a comprehensive range of client services, from property sales and lettings to commercial services and investment advisory. In line with its founding principles, Chestertons Global actively supports charitable initiatives and community projects, reflecting its dedication to making a positive, long-term impact on the communities it serves through the Chestertons Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation.About Rahim & Co International Property ConsultantsRahim & Co is one of Malaysia’s leading real estate consultancies, operating from 23 offices nationwide with a team of nearly 600 professionals. Established in 1976, the firm provides a comprehensive range of services including valuation, estate agency, research and consultancy, and property and facilities management.

