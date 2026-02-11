AGRC Launches MiCAR-Aligned Certificate to Address Europe’s Crypto Compliance Skills Gap

The new professional certification from AGRC equips compliance, risk and legal professionals to meet EU crypto-assets regulatory requirements under MiCAR.

Our new Certificate in European Cryptoassets Compliance provides professionals with the essential knowledge and competence frameworks required to navigate this complex landscape.” — Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners & Media, AGRC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) today announced the launch of its Certificate in European Cryptoassets Compliance, a comprehensive professional qualification designed to equip compliance, risk, and legal professionals with in-depth knowledge of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency operations, and the European Union's regulatory framework under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).

As crypto-assets move firmly into the regulatory mainstream, financial institutions, crypto-asset service providers, and regulators face an urgent need for qualified professionals who understand both the technological foundations and the complex regulatory obligations it creates. The AGRC Certificate in European Cryptoassets Compliance directly addresses this critical gap by providing structured, practical education aligned with the latest ESMA Guidelines under MiCAR, issued July 11, 2025.

The certificate programme covers ten comprehensive modules, including:

• Introduction to Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

• Relevant Stakeholders in the Crypto World and Their Roles

• Laws and Regulations

• Knowledge and Competence under MiCAR

• Recent News, Facts, and Myths in the Crypto Space

• Risks and Red Flags of Crypto

• Environmental and Social Impact of Crypto

• Crypto in Policies and Procedures

• Know Your Customer (KYC) and Client Investigations

• NFTs, Metaverse and Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

"Crypto-assets represent one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving areas of modern finance," said Mateo Jarrin Cuvi, Global Manager for Partners & Media at AGRC. "Our new Certificate in European Cryptoassets Compliance provides professionals with the essential knowledge and competence frameworks required to navigate this complex landscape. By aligning our curriculum with MiCAR and ESMA guidelines, we're ensuring that participants gain skills that are immediately applicable and regulatory-compliant, positioning them as trusted experts in this transformative field."

The programme is particularly relevant for professionals working within financial institutions, crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), fintech firms, virtual asset service providers, and regulatory bodies. It is also particularly valuable for compliance officers, risk managers, legal professionals, consultants, and anyone seeking to expand their expertise into the evolving crypto-assets sector.

Upon completion, participants will be able to interpret and apply the EU crypto-assets regulatory framework, assess knowledge and competence under MiCAR, identify and mitigate crypto-related financial crime risks, implement effective internal controls and policies, and anticipate future regulatory and market trends.

The certification exam consists of 75 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 90 minutes, with a 70% pass mark. Results are provided immediately, and successful candidates receive their digital certificate within 48 hours.

For more information about the AGRC Certificate in European Cryptoassets Compliance, please visit https://agrc.org/product/agrc-certificate-in-european-cryptoassets-compliance/ or contact info@agrc.org.

About AGRC

The Association of Governance, Risk and Compliance (AGRC) is a global non-profit professional accreditation and certification organisation, as well as a networking platform for its members. AGRC facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experiences among compliance, risk, and governance professionals. The organisation's mission is to improve the integrity of the global financial services industry by providing access to globally recognised certifications, continuous education programmes, and valuable professional forums.

Legal Disclaimer:

