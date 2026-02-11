MyFreeDoctor Expands Nationwide Access to Free Virtual Doctor Visits, Surpassing 500,000 Consultations

MyFreeDoctor Broadens Access to Free Wellness Services Across the U.S.

MyFreeDoctor expands nationwide access to free virtual doctor visits, surpassing 500,000 medical consultations delivered since 2020.

HOLT, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyFreeDoctor , a nonprofit telemedicine organisation, today announced the continued expansion of its nationwide programme providing free virtual doctor visits and medical consultations to individuals who cannot afford traditional healthcare, marking more than 500,000 free consultations delivered since 2020.MyFreeDoctor connects patients with licensed physicians through a secure telemedicine platform, allowing individuals to receive medical guidance at no cost. The organisation operates across all 50 states and focuses on removing financial and geographic barriers that prevent many Americans from accessing timely care.Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, MyFreeDoctor was created to address the growing number of uninsured and underinsured individuals seeking medical support. Through a donation-supported model, the nonprofit enables patients to speak directly with licensed doctors for virtual consultations without fees or insurance requirements.“Too many people delay or avoid care because of cost,” said Dr Ben, founder of MyFreeDoctor. “Our mission is simple: ensure that anyone who needs to speak with a doctor has access to medical guidance, regardless of their financial situation.”According to the organisation, demand for free virtual consultations has continued to rise as patients seek accessible alternatives to traditional healthcare settings. MyFreeDoctor’s platform allows patients to consult with physicians privately and remotely, helping reduce wait times and improve access for individuals in underserved or rural communities.The nonprofit’s model relies on licensed physicians who volunteer their time and on operational support that allows MyFreeDoctor to maintain nationwide availability. This structure has enabled the organisation to scale its services while continuing to provide free doctor visits to patients across a wide range of non-emergency medical needs.As telemedicine adoption increases nationwide, MyFreeDoctor reports ongoing efforts to expand physician participation and appointment availability to meet growing patient demand. The organisation emphasised that its focus remains on access to care, patient dignity, and responsible medical guidance.“Reaching this milestone reflects both the need for free medical consultations and the commitment of physicians who believe access to care should not depend on income,” Dr Ben added.About MyFreeDoctor, Inc.MyFreeDoctor is a Christian faith-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to providing free virtual doctor visits and medical consultations to patients across the United States. Founded in 2020, the organisation operates nationwide through telemedicine, connecting patients with licensed physicians through a donation-supported model to improve access to healthcare and support underserved communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.