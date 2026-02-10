Ukrainian IT Companies Recognized Among Global Leaders at 2025 TechBehemoths Awards

Ukraine ranks 4th globally with top performers in Cybersecurity, WordPress, and SMM, earning a total of 8,245 votes from supporters at TechBehemoths Awards 2025

BERLIN, GERMANY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TechBehemoths Global Excellence Awards 2025 underscore Ukraine’s continued rise as one of Eastern Europe’s most resilient and active digital markets. With 54 award-winning companies and a 9th place global ranking by overall winners, Ukraine recorded strong results in Cybersecurity WordPress development, and Social Media Marketing (SMM), reflecting a more competitive environment and increasingly selective performance standards.In this year's edition, the most active countries this year were the United States (18,935 votes), India (11,066), and the United Kingdom (8,865), with Ukraine following closely with 8,245 votes, along with Romania, Armenia, and Nigeria, underscoring strong community involvement and support in multiple emerging technology regions.In Cybersecurity, Ukraine also ranked among the notable emerging players by industry engagement, confirming the sustained role of digital security in the country’s tech economy. Out of 53 Ukrainian Cybersecurity companies listed on TechBehemoths, three were nominated, and two became award winners. Compared to 2024, when no companies from Ukraine were nominated or awarded in this category, the 2025 results indicate stricter evaluation standards combined with rapid ecosystem growth and increasing international demand for Ukrainian cybersecurity expertise.WordPress development was one of the most successful services for Ukraine in 2025, underlining continued demand for scalable and high-performance web solutions. The number of Ukrainian WordPress award winners has grown steadily, reaching 23 winners in 2025, up from 13 in 2024. Ukraine currently counts 191 WordPress providers listed on TechBehemoths and ranks among the leading markets in the region for modern, secure, and cost-effective web development.In Social Media Marketing (SMM), Ukraine recorded 4 nominations and 2 winners, placing 27th globally in this category. While the global ranking is lower compared to the previous year, the SMM market continues to expand, supported by increasing business investment in digital channels and strong expertise across platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram.The results from the 3 IT service categories: Cybersecurity, WordPress, SMM, within the TechBehemoths Awards 2025, indicate a more selective, but increasingly visible Ukrainian tech market internationally, despite the current unstable political situation, supported at the same time by the technical specialization of a developing country, high delivery capacity, flexible costs, and rapid adaptation to global requirements.For additional context and industry insights, some trends and analyses are also discussed on the TechBehemoths blog.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German-made platform that connects real projects with 55,718 IT companies from 143 countries and 7,277 cities. By bridging the gap between demand and supply of IT services, TechBehemoths helps businesses find reliable partners in software development, AI, design, and more.

