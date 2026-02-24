NOBU Holdings Is Quietly Building a Real Estate Empire

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOBU Holdings , a residential real estate investment firm using a funded co-owner model, has reached impressive heights in annual property acquisitions while operating across multiple U.S. states without traditional employees."We’ve crossed $120 million in annual real estate acquisitions."— Nicolas Abitbol, Co-Founder, NOBU HoldingsThe residential real estate firm has reached this milestone while operating across multiple states with zero employees on payroll other than contractors. Instead, NOBU Holdings funds one co-owner per state, with each co-owner running their market like their own company. Full autonomy. Full accountability. Shared upside.Where most companies scale by adding headcount, NOBU Holdings is taking a different approach. Instead of additional hires leading to more overhead and more layers of management, they identify operators in each state. Operators that have already been producing results on their own. They back these operators with capital, provide additional market insight, and strategy consultation. This provides the firm with a degree of structure and safety afforded to most institutions, while maintaining the flexibility of a network of local entrepreneurs.Speed & efficiency is the product.NOBU Holdings promises closing within 24 hours as needed, with no contingencies.Their reputation is built upon certainty. Where most institutional buyers take 60 to 90 days to close, the firm can close in 24 hours when the title work is clear. Every offer comes with zero contingencies. No inspection contingencies, no financing contingencies. And earnest money deposits between 10-15%, compared to the industry standard of approximately 1-10%.The firm supports its reputation with follow-through. When they go under contract, they close and everyone - the agents, wholesalers, and sellers they work with know it.Their reliability has made NOBU Holdings a preferred and trusted buyer as more and more clients are looking for fast, guaranteed closings.One Co-Owner Per StateNOBU Holdings’ internal structure gives them their unique edge.The firm identifies existing investors that currently have momentum in their local market. They look for experience. Not beginners, or dreamers, but operators with a proven track record. These investors become co-owners of NOBU Holdings and open their own “branch”, their own operation within their state.NOBU Holdings provides the funding, branding, systems, and deal flow infrastructure. The co-owners provide local expertise, boots on the ground, and experienced execution within each state.This distinction matters - NOBU Holdings’ co-owners aren’t employees. They’re entrepreneurs running their own operations under a shared brand. This structure is intended to align incentives and encourage long-term performance.NOBU Holdings reports that this has enabled them to scale without typical corporate layers and slower decision-making processes. They emphasize fast and agile decision-making, with each state operating independently.Continued ExpansionNOBU Holdings currently operates across multiple states with additional markets scheduled to launch later in 2026. The firm remains focused on residential acquisitions including but not limited to single-family homes, townhouses, and condominiums. They go into these markets using the fix-and-flip model. Multi-family and new development projects are also in progress, with commercial real estate along the horizon.Their funding comes from a combination of personal capital and long-standing private lender relationships, providing NOBU Holdings with enough liquidity to fund their co-owners within each state. This also means that they are able to move quickly and fund acquisitions across all active markets.The firm doesn’t particularly chase press or papers showing performance. NOBU Holdings is focusing on a system that compounds its growth. With each new state and co-owner, the entire operation’s foundations grow stronger.About NOBU HoldingsNOBU Holdings is a residential real estate investment firm specializing in fix-and-flip acquisitions. The company operates through a funded co-owner model, partnering with one investor per state who runs local operations with full autonomy.For more information, visit nobuholdings.comMedia Contact: NOBU Holdings contact@nobuholdings.com

