Rosewood Hong Kong Expands 'BluUp Upskilling Programme' to Build Career Pathways for SEN Youth

Rosewood Hong Kong continues to empower youth with SEN by expanding the “BluUp Upskilling Programme” into the hotel’s culinary, wellness, and rooms teams.

HONG KONG, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosewood Hong Kong continues to empower youth with Special Educational Needs (SEN) by expanding the “BluUp Upskilling Programme”. Moving beyond its initial focus on food and beverage, the programme now encompasses the hotel’s culinary, wellness, and rooms teams, providing a more holistic foundation for professional development in hospitality. Since its inception in 2024, the programme has guided 36 young talents through training, with four outstanding graduates securing full-time positions within the hotel’s food and beverage teams—a powerful testament to the programme’s tangible impact in fostering a truly inclusive workplace.Developed in collaboration with local charity LoveXpress, this five-month programme combines immersive on-the-job training with one-on-one mentorship. The initiative empowers SEN youth with practical vocational skills while nurturing their personal and professional growth. Extending its impact beyond the hotel's doors, the initiative has offered career exploration workshops to over 400 SEN youths and wellness sessions to more than 1,120 family members. Through these ongoing efforts, Rosewood Hong Kong strengthens family support systems and champions meaningful social inclusion.Hugo Montanari, Managing Director of Rosewood Hong Kong and K11 ARTUS, said, "We are delighted to see the expansion of the BluUp Programme as it continues to empower more SEN youth to explore their professional journeys, allowing us to witness their remarkable growth firsthand. Their presence has enriched our inclusive culture and has been an inspiration for our entire team. We firmly believe that providing equitable development opportunities is crucial to unlocking potential and cultivating truly diverse teams. Through this initiative, we are not only integrating the principles of inclusion into our everyday operations but are also dedicated to establishing a practical and replicable example for the industry, guiding our collective efforts toward a more inclusive future. "EXPANDING WORKPLACE SKILLS THROUGH MULTI-DEPARTMENTAL PLACEMENTSThe latest cohort of the BluUp Upskilling Programme reached its successful conclusion this January, celebrating the graduation of nine dedicated trainees. Participants were immersed in the diverse realms of culinary, food and beverage, wellness and rooms teams, enabling them to experience the intricacies of hotel operations firsthand. Through this hands-on engagement, trainees fostered greater self-confidence and built a robust foundation of practical experience, equipping them for their future professional endeavors.Angust Chan, who completed her placement at BluHouse food and beverage team, has undergone a remarkable transformation. Initially soft-spoken and reserved, Angust has blossomed into a self-assured individual, independently supporting daily restaurant operations with ease. Her ability to collaborate seamlessly with the team and her vibrant energy have made her a cherished presence within the team.Similarly, Kary Lam demonstrated extraordinary resilience and passion for the culinary arts during her time with the culinary team, despite navigating personal health challenges, including severe food allergies. Reflecting on her journey, Kary expressed gratitude for the unique opportunity to hone her professional skills under the mentorship of the hotel’s chefs—an experience that has solidified her foundation for her future. Her dedication and eagerness to learn have garnered deep appreciation from her team.Cindy Yip, who completed her placement with the Asaya wellness team, made a lasting impression with her proactive and altruistic nature. Throughout the programme, Cindy was not only diligent in her duties but also provided reliable support for her fellow trainees. Her English proficiency helped facilitate communication, showcasing her profound sense of empathy and a natural talent for collaboration.Driven by a sense of purpose to foster a mutually enriching future for people and places, Rosewood Hotel Group is committed to embedding sustainability at the heart of its business. Its group-wide impact and sustainability roadmap, Rosewood Impacts, is a holistic framework built upon two fundamental pillars: Rosewood Empowers, which focuses on advancing equal opportunity and community enrichment, and Rosewood Sustains, which is dedicated to environmental stewardship. In line with the Rosewood Empowers pillar, Rosewood Hong Kong places a profound emphasis on opportunity employment and upskilling, leading to the creation of the BluUp Upskilling Programme, aimed at empowering SEN youth by nurturing their professional and personal skills and opening pathways for their future potential.

