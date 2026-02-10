Keystone Marble and Granite Elevates Homes with Premium Granite Countertops in New Castle

keystone Granite granite-magma-prime granite-titanium-premium granite-white-ice-close-up granite-absolute-black-polish-slab

Discover Durable, Custom Granite Solutions from New Castle's Trusted Local Fabricator

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners looking for granite countertops in New Castle want surfaces that can keep up with a busy family life while still looking great for years. Keystone Marble and Granite provides just that by handling everything locally and having skilled installation teams that take care of everything from start to finish. From the first meeting to the last polish, customers receive kitchen countertops made of granite that fit their space, lifestyle, and budget.Instead of sending work to third parties, the team fabricates the slabs themselves, which helps them maintain high quality and stick to deadlines. This means that projects can quickly go from measuring to installation, often just a few days after everything is finalized. For many families, this quick turnaround makes remodeling much less of a hassle. Start planning your granite countertops in New Castle with a personal design consultationWhy Local Residents Choose Granite Countertops in New CastleGranite is one of the toughest and most visually appealing materials for countertops. Since it is a natural stone, it doesn’t scratch easily, handles heat well, and when sealed properly, it can easily deal with the spills that happen during everyday cooking. Keystone Marble and Granite has over 250 colors and patterns available, so customers can find something that matches everything from trendy white cabinets to classic wooden styles.Every granite slab is unique. This uniqueness lets homeowners make a basic kitchen upgrade into a standout feature that adds charm and value to their whole home. When potential buyers visit a house and see well-placed granite, it usually indicates that the other details were taken care of just as well.Custom Granite Countertops for Kitchens, Baths, and BeyondKeystone Marble and Granite doesn’t just sell materials. The team follows a complete process focused on precision and durability. They use laser templating to get exact measurements, which lowers the chances of gaps or awkward joints once the stone is installed. The fabricators then shape, cut, and finish each piece at their own location, paying close attention to the edges and spaces for sinks or stoves.Custom granite countertops are not just for kitchens. Granite tops work great in bathrooms too, as they resist moisture and germs when sealed properly, making cleaning easier and faster. Businesses, such as offices or service providers, also use Keystone Marble and Granite to create reception desks, bar tops, and other surfaces that need to look polished and handle a lot of activity. Browse through our gallery to see how granite countertops can transform your New Castle home and businessNew Castle Granite Installers Focused on Craftsmanship and ServiceExpert installers play a major role in the finished look and function of granite countertops in New Castle. With a combined 25 years of experience, the team at Keystone Marble and Granite makes sure the bases are level and the seams match up perfectly across the stone. This attention to detail reduces the need for follow-up visits and keeps the surfaces in good shape despite daily use.Homeowners often say how convenient the process is once they learn the steps: consultation, material selection, templating, fabrication, and installation. Throughout each step, our staff explains what to expect and answers questions about countertop care, sealing, and maintenance in the future. This openness helps build trust for people doing their first remodel and those updating a second or third home.Besides natural stone, the company also distributes popular engineered brands such as Silestone, Caesarstone, Hanstone, and LG, which allow clients to choose colors or finishes that granite might not offer.Benefits of Choosing Keystone Marble and GraniteWhen people in New Castle search for granite countertops, they want more than just different materials. Keystone Marble and Granite stands out as a complete solution for home and commercial projects in Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Key benefits include:• A large selection of granite, marble, quartzite, and quartz, with over 250 colors available at any time.• Fair pricing that lets you get high-quality surfaces without losing quality or craftsmanship.• A smooth process that keeps the time from consultation to installation quick for most projects.• Skilled teams that know how to match design choices with practical needs in busy kitchens and bathrooms.By focusing on both appearance and performance, the company helps homeowners create spaces they can enjoy every day rather than just admire from a distance. Durable stone, installed correctly, becomes a working surface that still looks polished years into the future.Visualize how granite kitchen countertops and other surfaces can upgrade your homeAbout Keystone Marble and GraniteKeystone Marble and Granite is a countertop store and fabrication company serving homeowners and businesses across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. With a combined 25 years of experience among its fabricators and installers, the company offers a full range of services for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, and commercial stone projects. Customers can choose from a massive collection of natural stones, including granite, marble, and quartzite, alongside engineered materials from brands such as Silestone, Caesarstone, Hanstone, and LG.Acting as a one-stop shop, Keystone Marble and Granite manages initial consultations, laser templating, in-house fabrication, and professional installation. The team emphasizes competitive pricing, rapid turnaround times, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. With a broad selection of high-performance slabs and a focus on practical, beautiful designs, the company helps clients create spaces that balance elegance and everyday function.Media ContactTugbaPhone: 302-305-6774Email: de@keystone-granite.comAddress: 217 C Lisa Drive, New Castle, DE 19720

