Industrial Valve Market to Surpass USD 121.44 Billion by 2032 Led by Automation and Smart Control Valve Adoption 

Industrial Valve Market Size to Reach USD 121.44 Billion by 2032, Growing from USD 90.44 Billion in 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Valve Market Size to Reach USD 121.44 Billion by 2032, Growing from USD 90.44 Billion in 2025 at a 4.3% CAGR.Rising industrial automation, expanding energy and chemical infrastructure, and strong replacement demand from aging pipelines are steadily strengthening valve consumption worldwide. Rapid adoption of smart control valves, stricter safety and emission regulations, and growing investments in hydrogen, LNG, and water systems are collectively driving consistent, long-term market expansion.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16925/ Key Market Trends & Insights from the Industrial Valve Market ReportBased on valve type, ball valves captured the largest share of the industrial valve market in 2025, supported by their tight shut-off capability,low maintenance, compact design, and strong compatibility with automated actuation systems. Ball valves are widely deployed across oil & gas pipelines, refineries, water treatment plants, and power generation facilities, making them the preferred choice for high-pressure and critical-service applications.Control valvesrepresent the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising adoption of industrial automation, smart factories, and digital process control. Modern control valves equipped with positioners, sensors , and digital controllers enable precise flow, pressure, and temperature regulation, supporting predictive maintenance and reducing unplanned downtime across large industrial facilities.Oil & gasremains the dominant end-use sector, accounting for nearly 30% of global industrial valve consumption. Valves are essential across upstream wellheads, midstream transmission pipelines, LNG terminals, and downstream refining units, where they ensure safe fluid isolation, throttling, and emergency shutdown operations under extreme pressure and temperature conditions.Water and wastewater infrastructure isemerging as a major replacement-driven demand segment, as utilities worldwide lose up to 25–30% of treated water due to leakage in aging distribution networks. Municipalities are increasingly investing in corrosion-resistant gate, butterfly, and control valves to reduce non-revenue water and comply with stricter environmental regulations.Asia-Pacific continues to lead the global industrial valve market, supported by its dominant manufacturing base and large-scale infrastructure projects. China, India, Japan, and South Korea collectively account for a significant share of new chemical plants, power facilities, and pipeline networks, driving sustained demand for automated, mid-pressure, and high-performance valves.More than 60% of new industrial projects now specify low-emission or fire-safe valves, reflecting stricter environmental, safety, and operational compliance requirements. Industries such as chemicals, LNG, hydrogen, and refining are increasingly adopting certified valve technologies to minimize fugitive emissions and operational risks.Aftermarket services are becoming a major revenue driver for valve manufacturers, with leading companies generating over 40% of their revenue from maintenance, retrofits, and performance optimization services. Digital diagnostics, predictive maintenance contracts, and lifecycle management solutions are transforming the competitive landscape.Hydrogen, LNG, and carbon-capture projects are creating new high-margin opportunitiesfor specialized industrial valves. These applications require advanced sealing technologies, cryogenic performance, and corrosion-resistant materials, pushing manufacturers toward innovation in high-precision and safety-critical valve designs.Global Industrial Valve Market segmentation reveals how ball valves dominate industrial valve demand, while smart control valves emerge as the fastest-growing segment across oil, gas, water, and chemical sectors. As the industrial valve market analysis 2025–2032 highlights, rising adoption of smart and IoT-enabled industrial valves in automated facilities is reshaping global industrial valve demand by sector, unlocking new opportunities across energy, infrastructure, and digital process industries.By TypeRotary ValvesBall valvesButterfly valvesPlug valvesLinear ValvesGate valvesGlobe valvesDiaphragm valvesOther ValvesCheck valvesSafety & relief valvesNeedle valvesBy Fluid TypeLiquidGasOthersBy MaterialSteelPlasticCast ironAlloy basedOthersBy ComponentActuatorsValve bodyOthersBy SizeUp to 1”1”–6”7”–25”26”–50”Above 50”By Actuation TypeManualElectricPneumaticHydraulicBy End Use IndustrySolenoidChemicalEnergy & utilitiesConstructionMetal & MiningAgriculturePharmaceuticalFood & beveragesPulp & paperOthersBy Distribution ChannelDirect salesIndirect salesGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16925/ Scope of the Report Includes the Following Valve Technologies and Solutions:Isolation ValvesGate valves for on/off flow control in high-pressure pipelines• Ball valves for quick shut-off in oil & gas and industrial processing• Plug valves for abrasive and slurry applicationsFlow Control ValvesGlobe valves for precise throttling in power and process industries• Butterfly valves for large-diameter, low-pressure systems• Control valves for automated process regulationNon-Return and Safety ValvesCheck valves to prevent backflow in pipelines and pumping systems• Pressure relief valves for overpressure protection• Safety valves for critical industrial processesSpecialty and Application-Specific ValvesCryogenic valves for LNG, hydrogen, and low-temperature applications• High-temperature and severe-service valves for power and petrochemical plants• Corrosion-resistant valves for chemical processing• Sanitary valves for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industriesSmart and Automated Valve SolutionsElectric and pneumatic actuated valves• Smart control valves with digital positioners• IoT-enabled valves for predictive maintenance• Remote-operated valves for hazardous environmentsSome of the key technologies and product developments shaping the Industrial Valve Market include:Smart valve diagnostics and predictive maintenance systems by Emerson Electric Co.• Digital valve controllers integrated with industrial automation by Siemens AG• Low-emission valves meeting stringent environmental regulations by Flowserve Corporation• Hydrogen-ready and cryogenic valves for clean energy infrastructure by Velan Inc.• Advanced severe-service control valves by Baker Hughes• Electrically actuated, energy-efficient valve systems by Rotork plc• IIoT-integrated valve monitoring platforms by Honeywell International Inc.• High-performance triple-offset butterfly valves by Bray International• Corrosion-resistant composite valves for chemical applications by AVK Group• Additive-manufactured valve components for complex geometries by IMI plcIndustrial Valve Market Key Developments: Emerson, Flowserve, Schlumberger, and IMI Drive Smart Valve Innovation in 2024In April 2024, Emerson Electric Co. launched next-generation Fisher digital valve controllers with AI-driven diagnostics for predictive maintenance in hydrogen, LNG, and automated refinery systems. In October 2024, Flowserve partnered with Saudi Aramco to supply severe-service valves and digital monitoring for refinery and hydrogen projects. In March 2024, Schlumberger’s Cameron division introduced high-integrity subsea valve systems for deepwater and carbon-capture pipelines. In June 2024, IMI plc launched a smart valve platform with predictive diagnostics.Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Accelerates: Industrial Valve Market Regional Insights, Smart Valve AdoptionAsia-Pacific dominates the global industrial valve market as massive refinery expansions, smart city pipelines, and automated factories accelerate industrial valve demand by sector. The industrial valve market analysis 2025–2032 shows China and India leading investments in energy, chemicals, and water infrastructure, rapidly adopting smart and IoT-enabled industrial valves and control systems that are reshaping regional manufacturing competitiveness.North America’s position as the second largest Industrial Valve Market is fueled by shale revival, aging pipeline modernization, and rapid adoption of smart valves across oil & gas, water, and chemical sectors. Rising IIoT-driven automation, stringent safety codes, and LNG export expansions are reshaping demand, making the region a strategic hub for high-performance flow-control technologies and premium valve manufacturers globally.Industrial Valve Market, Key Players:Emerson Electric Co.Flowserve CorporationSchlumberger / CameronIMI plcKitz CorporationCrane Co.Weir GroupAlfa LavalAVK Holding A/SVelan Inc.KSB SE & Co. KGaASpirax-Sarco Engineering plcBray InternationalNeway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.Samson AGBEL Valves LimitedLarsen & Toubro (L&T) Valves LimitedKirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL)Forbes MarshallMankenbergGmbHGeorg Fischer AGKLINGER GroupLESER GmbH & Co. KGParker Hannifin CorporationOthersGet access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-industrial-valves-market/16925/ FAQs:What is the projected growth of the Industrial Valve Market by 2032?Ans: Global Industrial Valve Market is projected to grow from USD 90.44 Billion in 2025 to USD 121.44 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%, driven by automation, smart control valve adoption, and rising demand across oil & gas, water, and chemical industries.Which valve type and segment are leading the Industrial Valve Market?Ans: Ball valves dominate the market due to their tight shut-off capability, low maintenance, and compatibility with automated systems, especially in oil & gas and power sectors. Meanwhile, control valves are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by industrial automation, smart factories, and digital process control adoption.Which region dominates the Industrial Valve Market?Ans: Asia-Pacific leads the global Industrial Valve Market, supported by large-scale infrastructure projects, expanding chemical and energy facilities, and rapid adoption of smart and IoT-enabled valves across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Analyst Perspective:Industrial Valve Sector is set to expand steadily as automation, hydrogen, LNG, and water infrastructure projects drive new installations and aftermarket demand. Returns will increasingly come from digital upgrades, predictive maintenance services, and high-performance control valves. Leading competitors are investing in smart diagnostics, low-emission designs, and severe-service technologies, while Asia-Pacific accelerates adoption. Our growth-driven research supports strategic decisions for manufacturers, EPC firms, and utilities by analyzing automation trends, smart valve adoption, and emerging opportunities across energy, water, chemical, and process industries worldwide.Domain Focus – Engineering Equipment for Industrial Valve Market:As a trusted partner to global enterprises, we provide actionable intelligence on industrial flow-control technologies, aftermarket services, and digital valve solutions. Our Industrial Valve Market studies within the Engineering Equipment sector help clients identify investment pockets, optimize product strategies, and capitalize on infrastructure, hydrogen, LNG, and automation-led industrial expansion.

