Philosophy Meets Desire in a Fearless New Novel Exploring Life’s Rawest Truths

Award-winning playwright Dik Edwards unveils a provocative and intellectual odyssey in “Death, Sex and Kant (A Critique of Living)”

ABERAERON, CEREDIGION, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the Book: Death, Sex and Kant (A Critique of Living) is a bold and unapologetic exploration of existence, knowledge, and desire. Set against the intellectual backdrop of Cambridge and framed by the author’s fascination with philosophy, the novel follows Rose Angwen, a young woman whose hunger for knowledge is inseparable from her sexual awakening. Through her encounters with lovers, thinkers, and the ghosts of philosophers past, Rose wrestles with the great paradox of living the tension between thought and instinct, between intellect and passion.Blending erotic realism with philosophical depth, the story examines how human desire and mortality intertwine to define meaning itself. Edwards dissects Kantian reason, Nietzschean terror, and the ecstasy of experience with unflinching honesty, creating a narrative that is as unsettling as it is enlightening.This is not a book for the faint-hearted; it’s a literary provocation, an existential dissection of what it means to be alive, to love, and to think beyond morality.Key Highlights:• A daring fusion of philosophy, literature, and eroticism, questioning the boundaries of moral thought.• Features complex characters navigating love, intellect, and self-destruction in 1980s Cambridge.• Challenges traditional views of sex, guilt, and knowledge through a modern philosophical lens.• Written with theatre-like dialogue and psychological precision, echoing Edwards’ background as a dramatist.• A profound meditation on existence, freedom, and the human need for meaning in an age of confusion.ABout the Author:Dik Edwards is a renowned Welsh playwright and academic whose works have been performed across major theatres in the UK and internationally. Known for his intellectually charged writing and fearless approach to taboo subjects, Edwards has long examined the collision between philosophy, politics, and personal truth. In Death, Sex and Kant, he extends his creative reach into the novel form, bringing the same rigorous intellect and poetic energy that have defined his dramatic works.

