Dolomagic Guides Launches Via Ferrata Safaris in the Dolomites

New multi-day via ferrata tours combine iconic routes, hut-to-hut travel, and expert guiding across the most spectacular areas of the Dolomites.

With Via Ferrrata Safari Dolomites, we create multi-day alpine journeys that combine safety, progression, and an authentic experience of the Dolomites’ most iconic terrain” — Florian, Lead-Guide at Dolomagic Guides

DOLOMITES, BOLZANO, ITALY, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolomagic Guides today announced the launch of its Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites, a new collection of multi-day guided via ferrata tours designed for travelers seeking immersive alpine journeys through one of Europe’s most iconic mountain regions.The Dolomites are internationally recognized as the birthplace and global heartland of via ferrata — protected climbing routes equipped with fixed steel cables, ladders, rungs, and bridges that allow hikers to move through steep and exposed alpine terrain. With hundreds of routes spread across dramatic limestone massifs, the Dolomites offer the most extensive via ferrata network in the world. Dolomagic Guides’ Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites build on this heritage by transforming individual routes into coherent, hut-to-hut mountain journeys.Rather than focusing on isolated day tours, the Via Ferrata Safaris concept emphasizes progression through the landscape. Participants move from one mountain group to the next, spending nights in traditional high-alpine huts and experiencing the Dolomites as a continuous alpine environment. Each itinerary is designed to create a sense of journey, rhythm, and immersion — combining physical challenge, technical terrain, and cultural context.“Via ferrata is one of the most immersive ways to experience the Dolomites,” said Florian Grossrubatscher, founder and IFMGA/UIAGM-certified mountain guide at Dolomagic Guides. “With our Via Ferrata Safaris, we create real multi-day mountain journeys that combine safety, progression, and authentic alpine experience.”A SAFARI CONCEPT APPLIED TO THE MOUNTAINSThe term “safari” is intentionally chosen. In the context of Dolomagic Guides’ new offering, it describes a journey that unfolds day by day, with changing landscapes, perspectives, and terrain. Just as a classic safari moves through different ecosystems, Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites guide participants through a sequence of alpine environments — high ridges, vertical limestone faces, historic military paths, and remote valleys.Each safari-style itinerary is carefully structured to balance effort and recovery, exposure and comfort, challenge and enjoyment. Days are planned to allow time for movement, observation, and rest, with overnight stays in mountain huts that are deeply rooted in Dolomite alpine culture. These huts serve as natural waypoints, offering shelter, meals, and a sense of community high above the valleys.WHO THE VIA FERRATA SAFARIS ARE DESIGNED FORThe Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites are aimed at physically fit hikers with a good head for heights and basic alpine experience. Prior technical climbing skills are not required, but participants should be comfortable moving in exposed terrain and able to sustain several consecutive days of mountain activity.All tours are led by certified mountain guides with extensive experience in via ferrata terrain. Group sizes are intentionally kept small to ensure safety, flexibility, and personalized guidance. This approach allows guides to adapt routes and pacing to current weather conditions, group ability, and individual needs.Participants benefit not only from professional safety management, but also from instruction and coaching along the route. Guides provide advice on efficient movement, correct use of via ferrata equipment, and energy management over multiple days in alpine terrain.SAFETY, PLANNING, AND PROFESSIONAL GUIDINGSafety is central to the Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites. Each tour begins with a detailed equipment check and briefing. Throughout the safari, guides continuously assess weather conditions, route difficulty, group dynamics, and external factors such as rockfall risk or congestion on popular routes.Daily itineraries are not fixed scripts, but flexible frameworks that allow for real-time decision-making. Alternative routes, timing adjustments, or shorter stages can be implemented if conditions require. This professional, adaptive approach is a key difference between guided safaris and self-organized via ferrata trips.The guiding team places strong emphasis on clear communication, group management, and risk awareness, creating an environment in which participants can focus on movement and enjoyment rather than logistics or uncertainty.FLAGSHIP ITINERARY: DOLOMITES CLASSIC VIA FERRATA TOUR The Dolomites Classic Via Ferrata Tour serves as an introduction to multi-day via ferrata travel. The itinerary combines some of the most iconic via ferrata routes in the Dolomites with panoramic ridges, historic trails, and traditional alpine huts.Participants experience a variety of terrain, from airy traverses and exposed ladders to scenic hiking sections that provide recovery between technical segments. The route selection highlights the diversity of the Dolomites, offering expansive views, dramatic limestone formations, and a strong sense of place.This safari is designed to introduce participants to the rhythm of multi-day via ferrata travel. The progression from day to day allows confidence to build naturally, while the hut-to-hut format reinforces the feeling of moving through a living alpine landscape rather than returning repeatedly to the same base.FLAGSHIP ITINERARY: ROSENGARTEN VIA FERRATA TRAVERSE The Rosengarten Via Ferrata Traverse represents a more continuous and committing alpine journey. This itinerary crosses the Rosengarten massif from one side to the other, linking a sequence of via ferrata routes, high passes, and dramatic limestone towers.Unlike itineraries that loop back to the same accommodation, the Rosengarten Traverse emphasizes forward movement. Each day brings new terrain, new perspectives, and a clear sense of progression. The traverse is designed as a logical alpine line through the massif, following natural corridors and historic routes.Participants experience the unique character of the Rosengarten — steep walls, narrow ledges, and expansive high-altitude viewpoints — while staying in strategically located mountain huts that support the flow of the journey.HISTORICAL AND CULTURAL CONTEXTVia ferrata routes in the Dolomites are deeply connected to the region’s history. Many follow paths originally constructed during World War I, when opposing armies built access routes through otherwise impassable terrain. These historic lines are still visible today in tunnels, ledges, and remnants of military infrastructure.The Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites incorporate this historical context into the experience. Guides share background information on the origins of the routes, the strategic significance of the terrain, and the transformation of former military paths into recreational climbing routes.This cultural dimension adds depth to the physical journey, connecting modern alpine travel with the historical narratives embedded in the landscape.SUSTAINABILITY AND RESPONSIBLE MOUNTAIN TOURISMDolomagic Guides places strong emphasis on responsible mountain tourism. The Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites are planned to support local mountain huts and service providers while minimizing environmental impact.Group sizes are limited, routes are selected with awareness of sensitive areas, and participants are briefed on respectful behavior in alpine environments. By working closely with local partners, Dolomagic Guides contributes to a sustainable tourism model that benefits mountain communities while preserving the natural landscape.INTERNATIONAL DEMAND AND GROWING INTERESTInterest in guided via ferrata experiences has grown steadily among international travelers. Many seek active holidays that combine physical challenge, safety, and cultural depth without requiring advanced technical climbing skills.The Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites respond to this demand by offering structured, professionally guided experiences in a region that is uniquely suited to this form of mountain travel. The hut-to-hut format removes logistical complexity while enhancing immersion, making multi-day via ferrata travel accessible to a broader audience.PART OF A BROADER GUIDING PHILOSOPHYThe Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites are part of Dolomagic Guides’ wider portfolio of guided mountain experiences, which includes alpine hiking, climbing, ski touring, and custom private tours. Founded by local mountain professionals, the company is known for its high guiding standards, transparent communication, and deep-rooted local expertise.By launching the Via Ferrata Safaris, Dolomagic Guides reinforces its commitment to high-quality, experience-driven mountain guiding that prioritizes safety, authenticity, and meaningful engagement with the alpine environment.More information about Via Ferrata Safaris Dolomites, including detailed itineraries and upcoming dates, is available on the company’s website.

