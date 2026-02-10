Mayfair Cabinet and Stone Expands Design Options in Chino With Cabinets, Quartz, Sinks, and Flooring

Elevated Cabinetry and Stone Solutions for Inspired Spaces

Mayfair Cabinet and Stone helps clients create kitchens and bathrooms that are “designed for daily life and elevated style.”” — Joe Chan

CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mayfair Cabinet and Stone helps homeowners, remodelers, and builders refresh kitchens and bathrooms with cabinetry, quartz countertops, sinks , and flooring built for daily life and elevated style. Based in Chino, California, the company combines a wide selection of products with clear, hands-on support, helping clients turn design ideas into finished spaces.Mayfair Cabinet and Stone offers USA-manufactured kitchen and bathroom cabinets in classic and contemporary looks, including shaker and raised-panel styles and a range of finishes. Customers can shop by door style and color, select box construction, and assemble an order that fits the layout and budget. For projects that call for a signature look, the team provides in-house custom color matching, letting clients bring in a shade and create cabinetry tailored to the room.For surfaces that balance elegance and durability, the company supplies premium quartz countertops inspired by natural stone. Distinct marbling and clean lines create a refined visual, while engineered fabrication supports strong matching at seams and edges. Mayfair also carries ceramic and stainless steel kitchen sinks designed to complement traditional spaces and modern interiors.For more information about Mayfair Cabinet and Stone, please visit https://mayfaircs.com/ About Mayfair Cabinet and Stone: Mayfair Cabinet and Stone is a California-based cabinetry and stone company specializing in kitchen and bathroom cabinets, quartz countertops, sinks, and flooring solutions. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, customization, and customer satisfaction, the company provides stylish and durable products designed to enhance residential and commercial interiors.Company Name: Mayfair Cabinet and StoneAddress: 5911 Schaefer AveCity: ChinoState: CAZip Code: 91710Phone Number: 909-476-7698

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.