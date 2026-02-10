Eros Innovation Partners with IAR University to Empower Gen Z through Sovereign AI, Research, and Healthcare Education

Eros AIVidya to Deliver a “Modern Gurukul” Learning Model for Future-Ready Skills and Holistic Youth Development

INDIA, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation , a global artificial intelligence company building sovereign, ethical AI systems for India, today announced a strategic partnership with Institution of Advanced Research (IAR) University for Innovation, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The collaboration aims to equip Gen Z learners with future-ready capabilities in Artificial Intelligence, applied research, and preventive healthcare, preparing them to become responsible leaders and contributors to India’s long-term growth.The partnership will be delivered through Eros AIVidya, Eros Innovation’s education and skilling platform conceived as a Modern Gurukul for the AI age - integrating ethics, technology, creativity, and purpose-led learning at scale.Preparing India’s Youth for the Sovereign AI EraIndia is home to the world’s largest youth population, with over 600 million people under the age of 25. Recognising this demographic opportunity, Eros Innovation is focused on ensuring that young Indians are not only technologically skilled, but also research-driven, health-aware, and ethically grounded.Through this collaboration, Eros AIVidya and IAR University will jointly deliver university-aligned programmesdesigned to empower students with:1. Sovereign AI & Applied Research Skills - Building India-first, responsible AI systems aligned with national priorities2. Research, Innovation & Knowledge Creation - Encouraging inquiry-led learning and interdisciplinary problem-solving3. Preventive Healthcare & Wellness Education - Promoting proactive health awareness, neuro-wellbeing, and longevity scienceThese programmes aim to bridge the gap between academic learning, real-world application, and societal impact.Centre of Excellence & AI Knowledge SocietyAs part of the partnership, a Centre of Excellence in AI and Preventive Health will be established at the IAR University campus, alongside the creation of an AI Knowledge Society to foster research, dialogue, and innovation.Key initiatives include:1. Eros AIVidya Curriculum Deployment - Specialised AI, research, and wellness modules integrated into university learning tracks2. Faculty Engagement & Curriculum Co-Development - Strengthening academic frameworks through industry collaboration3. Industry-Aligned Internships & Mentorship - Hands-on exposure within the Eros Innovation ecosystem4. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Education Tours & Outreach - Expanding experiential learning beyond the classroom5. Together, these efforts are designed to create a holistic education model that combines technology, wellbeing, and purpose.Dr. Shilpa Desai, CEO, Eros Wellness, said: “India’s youth will shape the future of our nation. Through Eros AIVidya and our partnership with IAR University, we are enabling Gen Z to develop not only AI and research capabilities, but also a strong foundation in preventive health and responsible innovation. This initiative reflects our belief that education must empower young people intellectually, ethically, and physically to build a stronger, healthier, and more innovative India.”Brig. P. C. Vyas, Director, Institute of Advanced Research added: “This collaboration strengthens our mission to deliver future-oriented education that combines academic depth with practical relevance. Partnering with Eros Innovation enables us to offer our students meaningful exposure to AI, research, and preventive healthcare within a structured university environment.”A Scalable Model for National ImpactThe partnership is envisioned as a scalable national blueprint, with scope for expansion across additional institutions, disciplines, and regions. By integrating sovereign AI education, research excellence, and wellness awareness, Eros Innovation and IAR University aim to contribute meaningfully to India’s demographic dividend and AI-ready workforce.Eros Innovation is a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group building one of the world’s most advanced ecosystems across AI, entertainment, wellness, education and deep-tech infrastructure.With operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Chennai, and headquarters in the Isle of Man, Eros Innovation sits at the intersection of media, technology, and finance. Anchored by over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation, and zero debt, the company combines disciplined capital allocation with deep IP ownership. Eros Innovation is building a globally exportable blueprint for ethical, sovereign AI systems across healthcare, entertainment, wellness, and education.Its ecosystem spans:Eros GenAI - Sovereign Generative AI Stack (with IIT Chennai)Eros Universe - Global AI Creator & Immersive Experience PlatformEros Brahmand - AI-Native Cinematic & Cultural UniversesEros Tokenex - Tokenised IP & Digital Asset EconomyEros AIPark - Sovereign AI, Quantum & Deep-Tech InfrastructureEros LifeScience - Longevity, Wellness & Soul-TechEros AIVidya - Dharmic AI, Knowledge & Education Systems

