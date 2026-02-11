Coneksion and Hapag-Lloyd cooperate to bring Live Position visibility service to SAP users

Coneksion cooperates with Hapag-Lloyd

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coneksion®, a leading provider of Turnkey solutions for data connectivity in logistics and the global supply chain, has entered into a cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, to make Hapag-Lloyd’s Live Position service available to shippers using SAP’s freight management applications and IT systems.

Hapag-Lloyd has made significant investments in real-time container visibility by equipping its container fleet (2 Mio boxes) with IoT devices that transmit via GPS exact location data throughout the whole transport journey. This capability is delivered through the Live Position service, enabling customers to track containers in real time from door to door.

Live Position is available via a dedicated Tracking application in the Hapag-Lloyd Online Business Suite and through an API. However, customers who want to consume this data within their own operational systems must build and maintain their own integrations.

Through this cooperation, coneksion® removes that integration burden by providing turnkey solutions that connect Hapag-Lloyd’s Live Position API with SAP environments used by shippers and beneficial cargo owners. Using Coneksion’s RAPIDS Ocean solution’s Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and ongoing data connectivity service, Live Position track-and-trace data is delivered directly into SAP without the need for custom, one-to-one API development, allowing customers to access real-time visibility within existing workflows.

The cooperation covers end-to-end connectivity, standardized mapping through the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer, and the ongoing delivery of track-and-trace messages from Hapag-Lloyd into customer SAP systems. By operating this centrally, coneksion® supports broader adoption of Live Position while ensuring reliable and consistent data exchange.

“Real-time visibility is a key element of our digital strategy and a growing expectation from our customers,” said Karsten Schmidt, Live Position Product Owner, Hapag-Lloyd. “By cooperating with coneksion®, we are making Live Position accessible within SAP-based operational systems so customers can benefit from high-quality container data without complex integrations.”

“Visibility only creates value when it can be consumed effortlessly in day-to-day operations,” said Geesche Laksola, CPO, Coneksion. “Our cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd ensures that shippers using SAP can leverage Live Position data out of the box, accelerating time to value and improving supply chain transparency.”

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 305 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 130 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

For more information, please visit www.hapag-lloyd.com

About Coneksion®

Coneksion® is a leading provider of fully managed data connectivity solutions for logistics and the global supply chain. Built on technologies such as the Coneksion Common Carrier Layer (CCL) and our proprietary iPaaS, our solutions enable seamless multi-carrier collaboration across ocean, air, road, and parcel, among other use cases.

We help shippers, BCOs, logistics service providers, and logistics technology providers streamline data exchange with carriers and other partners, improving end-to-end efficiency.

Coneksion® operates globally, with offices in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.coneksion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.