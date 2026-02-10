Gathering Talent in Chaoyang to Build the Future The 13th ITEC Innovation Summit Successfully Concludes

BEIJING, CHINA, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 4, 2026, the 13th Chaoyang International Talent Entrepreneurship Conference (ITEC) Innovation Summit was successfully held. Themed "Chaoyang · Future Hub: Connecting Global Talent, Empowering High-Quality Development," the summit gathered academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, representatives from internationally renowned venture capital firms, alumni from prestigious domestic and overseas universities, and outstanding global entrepreneurs. Through diverse formats such as achievement showcases, award ceremonies, strategic releases, and thematic forums, the event highlighted the region’s achievements in building an international innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and developing new quality productive forces, marking a strong "opening victory" for talent work in the new year.

Over thirteen years of development, ITEC has been refined into a "golden business card" for Chaoyang District to connect with global talent. Closely aligned with the pulse of the opening of the "15th Five-Year Plan," this summit utilized the synergistic development of education, technology, and talent as its engine. It represents both a continuation and expansion of Chaoyang's long-standing commitment to attracting top-tier talent and a practical answer sheet for serving the construction of Beijing's high-level talent highland and implementing the strategies of strengthening the nation through science and talent.



High-Level Strategic Layout: Opening a New Chapter of Talent-Driven Industry in the "15th Five-Year Plan"

ITEC is not only an international stage for the exchange of ideas but also a welcoming service network that attracts people from near and far. It is here that sparks of innovation ignite and entrepreneurial dreams take root. Global talent and Chaoyang are moving towards each other, jointly creating a new landscape of open, symbiotic, and vibrant talent development. This place is not just a hotbed for launching dreams, but a vast ocean of opportunity to grow alongside Chaoyang.

In his address as the "host" of ITEC, Secretary Wu Xiaojie emphasized that Chaoyang District has always prioritized talent as the core driver of high-quality development. Looking toward the "15th Five-Year Plan," Chaoyang aims to enhance the functions of the "Five Districts" and build a "Five-Livable" Chaoyang. The district remains committed to the dual drivers of commerce and technology, the mutual empowerment of traditional and emerging industries, and the integrated development of public undertakings and industries. Key focus will be placed on cultivating "3+X+N" industrial clusters—including "Artificial Intelligence, Industrial Internet, and Technology Services"—promoting the synergistic development of the digital and green economies, and vigorously advancing the Tech Hundred Parks Initiative. Grounded in serving national self-reliance in science and technology, Chaoyang will strengthen leading enterprise guidance, innovation integration, scenario-driven development, and ecosystem building. By continuously increasing the density of high-level intelligence, innovation concentration, exchange intensity, and resource availability, the district aims to foster the deep integration of innovation, industry, capital, and talent chains, ultimately establishing itself as a highland for frontier technology transfer, scenario application innovation, and international open cooperation.

The summit featured the debut of the Thematic Promotional Film "Discernment". Through the perspectives of talents, industrial parks, investment institutions, and scholars, the video interprets Chaoyang District's commitment as a "Future Hub" to witness every entrepreneur's journey begin and to support the fulfillment of dreams with "certainty." It underscores the region's confidence in gathering global wisdom and empowering talent to succeed.

Meeting at the Summit: Global Top Projects Gather in Chaoyang

As a core highlight of the summit, the winners of the 13th ITEC Global Entrepreneurship Competition were officially unveiled. Closely aligned with Chaoyang District's key industrial development directions, this year's competition focused on frontier tracks such as Artificial Intelligence, Digital Healthcare, and Embodied Intelligence. It attracted 5,215 cutting-edge projects and over 20,000 entrepreneurs from 141 countries and regions to compete. The total number of projects increased by 45.4% year-on-year; notably, there were 2,526 overseas projects, marking a 34% increase and demonstrating the competition's continuously rising international influence.

After multiple rounds of fierce competition, 63 outstanding projects ultimately stood out, receiving honors including the Grand Prize, First Prize, Second Prize, Third Prize, and Talent Innovation Award. Among them were 19 overseas projects, setting a new record for international participation. The caliber of winning talent was exceptional: 10 teams were led by academicians, 20 founders were recipients of national-level awards, and 3 individuals were listed among the World's Top 2% Scientists. The projects demonstrated outstanding scientific innovation strength and development potential, including 3 National Disruptive Technology Key Special Projects, 4 specialized and sophisticated "Little Giant" enterprises, and 18 National High-Tech Enterprises. Collectively, they hold over 700 authorized invention patents, and nearly 80% of the projects have already secured market financing.

The winning projects represent breakthrough advancements across multiple key fields. In the domains of Artificial Intelligence and Integrated Circuits, advanced technologies such as the world's first intelligent computing architecture, optoelectronic fusion computing chips, and ultra-fast optical switching core devices have emerged, achieving significant strides in computing efficiency, energy consumption ratios, and technological self-reliance. At the forefront of digital healthcare, innovations included minute-level pathological activity imaging systems and ultra-sensitive point-of-care testing equipment, realizing a leap from "imitation and following" to "original innovation." In the field of intelligent robotics, standout technologies included globally leading flexible dexterous hands, multimodal electronic skin tactile chips, and industrial agent platforms. The vast majority of these projects have already entered the stage of commercial implementation or partnership with top international enterprises. They not only demonstrate the fruits of frontier technology development but will also serve as a vital source for driving regional industrial upgrades and developing new quality productive forces.

The summit specially featured the "Chaoyang Talent Sci-Tech Innovation Exhibition," where winning projects made a stunning appearance with their "hardcore" technological achievements, allowing attendees to experience up close the power of technology to change the future.

Ecosystem Empowerment: Launching the "Future Hub" Innovation Ecosystem Matrix

Chaoyang District is actively advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent, accelerating the formation of a virtuous innovation ecosystem cycle of "talent cultivation, wisdom gathering, and industry promotion." It aims to create a new development pattern where education connects with industry, and technology merges with talent. As a pragmatic measure to drive this integration, the "Chaoyang Future Hub Innovation Ecosystem Matrix" was officially released. It comprehensively integrates key elements—including talent attraction networks, spatial carriers, professional services, financial capital, and open scenarios—to build a full-chain, three-dimensional support system that empowers innovation subjects throughout their entire journey.

Continuous Expansion of the Global Network: Five foreign professionals from countries including Germany, France, and Singapore were newly appointed as "Chaoyang International Ambassadors." This move further extends talent connections into diverse fields such as healthcare, technological innovation, entrepreneurship incubation, international communities, and cultural dissemination.

Comprehensive Upgrade of Spatial Carriers: Fully aligning with the construction of the Tech Hundred Parks Initiative, the district highlighted the launch of distinctive, benchmark industrial parks such as the "Geek Horde AI Application Ecosystem Park." This promotes a leap in innovation carriers from mere "physical gatherings" to dynamic "ecological clusters."

Precise Escorting via Professional Services: A batch of international innovation service centers, including the Sino-Swiss Innovation Hub and the Wangjing International Youth Innovation Community, made their official debut. Additionally, led by China Merchants Bank, the Talent Financial Service Initiative was formed in alliance with multiple top-tier financial institutions to provide enterprises with full-lifecycle financial solutions.

Open Sharing of Application Scenarios: The Results of the AI Scenario Special Track and New Scenario Requirements were released, centrally presenting real urban application scenario needs from fields such as medical care, cultural tourism, and intelligent services to drive the practical implementation and application of frontier technologies.

Sailing Together: Embarking on a New Journey of High-Quality Development

With strong momentum and a renewed sense of responsibility, the journey continues. At the summit, the Kick-off of ITEC 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Competition was officially announced. By partnering with top domestic and international innovation competition partners—such as the National Disruptive Technology Innovation Competition and the HKUST One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition—ITEC is building a high-level stage that connects the global innovation network. Focusing on future industries and frontier technologies, the competition invites talents from around the world to compete and co-create the future. This launch not only symbolizes the cross-border synergy of innovation forces but also serves as a "future invitation" aimed at global entrepreneurial talent, carrying the boundless opportunities of Chaoyang.

That afternoon, two parallel forums under the theme "Meet Chaoyang" were held simultaneously: the "Full-Cycle Financial Services Salon" and the "International Entrepreneur Series Activity." Focusing respectively on "technological financial service innovation" and "paths and practical advice for enterprises going global," these forums invited renowned investors, financial and legal experts, and successful foreign entrepreneurs. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions and resource matchmaking on topics such as cross-border expansion, financing strategies, and practical operations in the Chinese market, providing entrepreneurs with pragmatic and efficient guidance.

The successful conclusion of the 13th ITEC marks a solid step forward for Chaoyang District in building an international talent highland and an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. From a "gravity field" gathering global talent to an "accelerator" empowering enterprise growth, and further to an "experimental field" cultivating new quality productive forces, ITEC continues to iterate, supporting the development of innovative and entrepreneurial talent in Chaoyang. Looking ahead, ITEC will continue to deepen "dual recruitment and dual introduction," refine the full-chain talent service system, and attract and achieve success for more global talent with the best possible ecosystem. Together, we will write a new chapter of high-quality development for Chaoyang and make greater contributions to the construction of the capital's high-level talent highland.

