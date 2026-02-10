E-Complish, LLC Re-Validated on Visa Global Registry of Service Providers for PCI DSS Compliance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-Complish , LLC, a leading provider of financial technology and payment processing solutions, has announced its successful re-validation of compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Following a rigorous assessment, E-Complish has been officially accepted for continued inclusion on the Visa Global Registry of Service Providers.The Visa Global Registry of Service Providers is a public platform that acknowledges service providers that have demonstrated a commitment to security by meeting the stringent requirements of the PCI Standard. E-Complish, listed under Visa Business ID (BID) 10068165, has secured its validation through December 31, 2026.PCI DSS compliance is a critical requirement for organizations that handle credit card information, intended to ensure a secure environment and protect cardholder data from potential breaches. By maintaining its status on the Visa "On the List" registry, E-Complish provides its clients and prospective partners with verified evidence of its adherence to industry-leading security protocols."Security is the foundation of everything we do at E-Complish," said Stephen Price, CEO of E-Complish. "Our continued presence on the Visa Global Registry of Service Providers reflects our team’s dedication to safeguarding the payment industry. This re-validation provides our clients with the confidence that their data and their customers' information are handled with the highest level of care and technical oversight."Ongoing compliance requires annual re-validation and frequent internal reviews of security policies, infrastructure, and practices. E-Complish utilizes this framework to prevent, detect, and correct anomalies in its security program, maintaining a strong defense against evolving cyber threats. This milestone allows the company to continue offering its suite of payment solutions , including ACH processing, IVR payments, and mobile payment platforms, with a focus on regulatory compliance and risk mitigation.E-Complish encourages its clients to verify its status directly on the Visa Global Registry of Service Providers website to ensure they are partnering with a validated organization that takes payment security seriously.

