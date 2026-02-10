Powerful Documentary 'Tough Old Broads' Makes World Premiere at Santa Barbara Int'l Film Festival - February 10, 2026

Kathrine Switzer Sharon Farmer Siila ‘Sheila’ Watt-Cloutier

A Documentary About Trailblazing Women From Emmy Nominated, Multi-Award Winning Filmmaker Stacey Tenenbaum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The extraordinary documentary "Tough Old Broads," from award-winning Canadian Filmmaker Stacey Tenenbaum (“The Death Tour,” Scrap, “ Pipe Dream”), will make its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) on February 10, 2026 at 5pm. The world premiere screening will be directly followed by a panel Q&A with filmmaker and documentary subjects, and additional screenings are scheduled for February 11th and 13th.A visionary storyteller Tenenbaum launched her production company to specialize in crafting riveting, inspiring character-driven stories shot internationally. Her films are award winners on CBC, Documentary Channel, PBS/Independent Lens, NHK, TV5, YLE, ERT, and more. Two of our trail blazing stars will be onsite in Santa Barbara for the world premiere on Feb 10th alongside filmmaker Stacey Tenenbaum, Kathrine Switzer & Sharon Farmer. Espresso Media is handling international sales for the film, with a planned release across Canada on the weekend of March 8th in conjunction with International Women’s Day.Tough Old Broads follows three trailblazing women as they continue to make waves in their older years. These outspoken, funny, and thoughtful ladies embrace going against convention, speaking their minds, and fighting for what they believe in. They’re living proof that if you follow your dreams, you can change the world in the process. The film follows three legendary women, true trailblazers (the first woman to do something in a male-dominated field), who’s very perseverance fighting for what they believe in, is what makes them tough old broads. Our three epic trailblazers are:Kathrine Switzer:Kathrine Switzer is one of running’s most iconic figures. She’s known not just for breaking barriers, as the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1967, but for her continued work promoting women’s running. She was responsible for getting women’s marathon accepted into the Olympics in 1984 and continues to empower women through running with her not-for-profit 261 FEARLESS, which currently has 54 running clubs in 14 countries. Kathrine is also the author of Marathon Woman (DaCapo Press), Running and Walking for Women Over 40, the Road to Sanity and Vanity (St. Martin’s Press), co-author 26.2 Marathon Stories (Rodale Press).Siila ‘Sheila’ Watt-Cloutier:Siila Watt-Cloutier is a lifelong advocate for the rights of Inuit and a leading voice in climate action. Her work as Canadian President and International Chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) resulted in the adoption of the Stockholm Convention to ban persistent organic pollutants internationally. Keep In 2005 she launched the world's first international legal action against on climate change through the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, alleging that unchecked emissions from the United States violated Inuit rights guaranteed by the U.N. Her groundbreaking work connecting human rights and climate change changed the way the world approaches climate protection. She was nominated for a Nobel Prize for this work in 2007. Siila is the author of The Right to Be Cold: One Woman’s Story of Protecting Her Culture, the Arctic and the Whole Planet. She is an Officer of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Aboriginal Achievement Award, the UN Champion of the Earth Award, the Norwegian Sophie Prize, the Jack P. Blaney Award for Dialogue and the Right Livelihood Award, which is widely considered the “Nobel Alternative.”Sharon Farmer:Sharon Farmer graduated with a degree in photography from Ohio State University in 1974. Sharon’s work as vice president of the student government and editor of the school paper, Our Choking Times, resulted in several changes at the university including: the establishment of the Department for African American Studies, the hiring of more black staff on campus, and additional scholarships for people of colour. Throughout her career Sharon has shot pictures for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the National Urban League, the Brookings Institution, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, to name a few. She was the first woman and first person of color to hold the position of Director of White House Photography. Sharon’s photos can be seen at the Library of Congress, the William J. Clinton Presidential Library, The National Museum of African American History & Culture of the Smithsonian Institute.Directed, written and produced by Stacey Tenenbaum (“The Death Tour,” Scrap, “ Pipe Dream”), Associate Producer & Cultural Consultant Myna Ishulutak, Associate Producer Preston Chase, Cinematographer Van Royko (“Monsoon,” “Koneline”), Editor Jaclyn Lee (Spike Lee’s series on Colin Kaepernick for ESPN, and “Attica”), Composer Maxime Fortin (Après le Déluge (Mara Joly) and Savoir Légendaire (Andicha Media)), and Impact Producer Sholeh Alemi Fabbri (“Plastic People: The Hidden Crisis of Microplastics” Hot Docs' “Citizen Minutes”).Trailer Link (Downloadable): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/f7mp6f92huawcmsrixdqm/Broads_English_HighRes.mov?rlkey=qggnia0uww4jrjyzfrkxpdbfv&e=1&st=g918ilfi&dl=0 Select Still Art (Downloadable): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/mf4341ha5ccxn1k7amath/ACklS5mtbmkwSw0crmQj1M0?rlkey=2bq1i91sojadcfwtt54af9ejb&e=1&st=anjsjtew&dl=0 Film website: https://tougholdbroads.com/

