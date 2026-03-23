Houzeo Announces Denver's Best Neighborhoods to Live in 2026 Using Market Data

The latest rankings highlight livability, affordability, and housing trends shaping where buyers choose to live in Denver.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, has launched its new Best Places in Denver to Live Rankings for 2026. It offers buyers a data-driven view of the best neighborhoods in Denver, CO. The newly released page evaluates the city’s most desirable neighborhoods using housing prices, rental trends, and local demand indicators.Houzeo’s rankings rely on market-based metrics such as median home values, rental pricing, active inventory, and neighborhood livability signals. Employment trends and job security insights are sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while cost-of-living comparisons come from C2ER. Housing, pricing, and income data are drawn from Houzeo’s proprietary database and the U.S. Census Bureau. Together, these inputs identify the best places to live in Denver based on real housing conditions.One of the areas featured in Denver’s 2026 neighborhood rankings is Greenwood Village, an upscale community known for its expansive estates, peaceful streets, and exceptional school access. Popular among professionals and families seeking space and convenience, the area combines suburban privacy with proximity to major employment hubs. The median home price is $1.8M, and the typical home rents for $2,226, reflecting its premium positioning for upscale living within the Denver metro area.Following Houzeo’s list, Cherry Creek, Castle Pines, and Congress Park rank among Denver’s other strongest-performing neighborhoods. Cherry Creek carries a median home price of $1.6M, followed by Castle Pines at $851,000, and Congress Park at $703K, underscoring their strong market appeal and limited housing supply. Cherry Creek stands out for luxury amenities and walkability, Castle Pines offers a quiet, outdoor-oriented lifestyle, while Congress Park attracts buyers seeking historic homes, green space, and a balanced residential environment close to central Denver.Castle Pines, located south of Denver, represents one of the region’s most sought-after planned communities. Surrounded by rolling hills, pine forests, and golf courses, the area offers large estate-style homes and a quiet, upscale lifestyle with high-performing schools. Buyers exploring homes for sale in Castle Pines are drawn to its privacy, mountain views, and proximity to outdoor recreation.Centennial continues to rank as one of Denver’s most functional suburban markets, particularly for families and corporate relocators. Stretching along the I-25 corridor, Centennial offers diverse housing options, strong school districts, and easy access to major employment centers. Demand for homes for sale in Centennial is fueled by buyers seeking value, reliable infrastructure, and long-term livability within a well-established suburban setting.The findings also demonstrate how Denver neighborhoods align with different lifestyle needs. Families consistently favor Washington Park, Central Park, and Park Hill for their strong schools, low crime rates, and access to expansive parks. Young professionals tend to choose Lower Highland (LoHi), River North, and Capitol Hill for walkability, nightlife, and proximity to downtown employment hubs. Retirees gravitate toward Cherry Creek, Hilltop, and Lakewood with quiet streets, medical access, and maintenance-friendly housing.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the house-hunting journey of home buyers. By combining real-time listings with neighborhood-level insights, Houzeo helps buyers move beyond price comparisons and choose the right place to live in Denver with confidence.

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