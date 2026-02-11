OMICS Precision Health Launches a Healthspan Clinic in Dubai in Collaboration with Cedars-Sinai

A healthspan concierge model brings advanced diagnostics, clinical governance, and science-led care to the UAE

This launch is about bringing a fundamentally different model of care to the UAE, one that is rooted in science, medical governance, and measurable outcomes throughout the patient journey.” — Astrid Montalta, Managing Director of OMICS Precision Health

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMICS Precision Health and Cedars-Sinai today announced a collaboration to support the launch of a dedicated healthspan-focused clinic in Dubai, introducing a differentiated, prevention-led model of care to the region.The collaboration brings together the OMICS advanced biological measurement, early intervention, and longitudinal care planning, supported by Cedars-Sinai’s global clinical expertise. It reflects a shared commitment to advancing a new standard of preventive and personalized medicine aligned with the UAE’s growing focus on healthspan, wellbeing, and innovation in healthcare.The opening of the healthspan clinic in Dubai marks another step in Cedars-Sinai’s ongoing efforts to bring the highest quality care closer to patients, wherever they are in the world.This milestone also aligns closely with the UAE’s national healthcare strategy, which prioritizes prevention, innovation, knowledge transfer, and the attraction of globally leading institutions to strengthen long-term population health outcomes.Dr. Heitham Hassoun, Chief Executive of Cedars Sinai International, said:“This collaboration with OMICS represents another important step in Cedars-Sinai’s enduring commitment to the Gulf region. The UAE has built one of the world’s most dynamic and forward-looking healthcare ecosystems — defined by innovation, prevention, and a clear national ambition to advance population health. We are excited to join this journey.”Astrid Montalta, Managing Director of OMICS Precision Health, said the launch represents an important step forward for preventive medicine in the UAE:“This launch is about bringing a fundamentally different model of care to the UAE, one that is rooted in science, medical governance, and measurable outcomes throughout the patient journey. Healthspan medicine focuses on extending the years people live in good health and not simply reacting once disease appears. Our collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, a global leader in healthcare, reflects a commitment to building a trusted and reliable model in the UAE applying the highest international standards.”Dr. Mishkat Shehata, Chief Medical Officer at OMICS, highlighted the clinical rationale behind the approach.“Aging is driven by interconnected biological systems: metabolic, inflammatory, vascular, hormonal, and neurocognitive. At the healthspan clinic, we will measure these systems and monitor how they change over time, allowing us to intervene earlier and refine care based on objective biological response rather than age or late-stage symptoms.”Located in Dubai’s Jumeirah 3 neighborhood, the OMICS Clinic brings physicians, scientists, and allied health professionals together under a single medically governed model aligned with international best practices. Rather than focusing solely on lifespan, the number of years lived, the clinic, in collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, is centered on extending healthspan by increasing the number of years individuals experience good health. Patients undergo comprehensive assessments spanning genetics, metabolism, cardiovascular and neurocognitive health, hormonal balance, and physical performance, supported by advanced imaging and longitudinal monitoring.The OMICS Clinic, in collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, represents an important step in advancing healthspan and concierge preventive care in the UAE, bringing together local innovation and internationally benchmarked clinical standards.—ENDS—Note to EditorsOMICS Precision Health is now accepting patient inquiries. The clinic is located at Villa 504B, Jumeira Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. More information is available at https://www.omicsprecisionhealth.com/ About OMICS Precision HealthOMICS Precision Health is a Dubai-based healthspan medicine clinic applying translational geroscience to support early intervention and long-term healthy aging across the GCC. The clinic integrates advanced clinical diagnostics, multi-omics analysis, imaging, and longitudinal monitoring within a medically governed framework.About Cedars-SinaiSince its beginning in 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved to meet the healthcare needs of one of the most diverse regions in the U.S., continually setting new standards in quality and innovation in patient care, research, teaching and community service. Today, Cedars-Sinai is widely known for its leadership in the U.S. in transforming healthcare for the benefit of patients.Cedars-Sinai is one of the largest nonprofit academic medical centers in the U.S. with clinical programs ranging from primary care for preventing, diagnosing and treating common conditions to specialized treatments for rare, complex and advanced illnesses.

