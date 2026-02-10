APAC Two-Wheeler Aftermarket Market to Reach US$ 24.7 Billion by 2032, 8.4% CAGR Driven by Rising Ownership

APAC Two-wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market

Rising two-wheeler ownership, electric vehicle adoption, and demand for vehicle personalization fuel growth in the APAC aftermarket components sector.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The APAC two-wheeler aftermarket components and consumables market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing vehicle ownership, rising disposable incomes, and the growing adoption of electric two-wheelers. Aftermarket components and consumables play a vital role in maintaining vehicle performance, safety, and aesthetics, making them essential for two-wheeler owners. The market is also benefiting from rising consumer interest in vehicle personalization, which includes upgraded parts, performance-enhancing accessories, and aesthetic modifications. Additionally, urbanization and expanding road infrastructure across APAC countries are fueling the demand for two-wheelers, which in turn propels the growth of the aftermarket segment.

According to Persistence Market Research, the APAC two-wheeler aftermarket components & consumables market is expected to reach US$ 14.1 Billion in 2025 and grow to approximately US$ 24.7 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during 2025–2032. Among market segments, replacement parts such as brakes, tires, and batteries lead due to frequent wear and tear. Geographically, India and China dominate the market owing to high two-wheeler penetration, a large customer base for electric two-wheelers, and well-established distribution networks for aftermarket components. The growing adoption of technology-enabled solutions for diagnostics, repair, and maintenance further strengthens market growth, making APAC a highly lucrative region for aftermarket players.

The key players studied in the report include:

• Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

• Bajaj Auto Ltd.

• Suzuki Motor Corporation

• TVS Motor Company Ltd.

• Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

• BMW Motorrad

• KTM AG

• Harley-Davidson, Inc.

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• DENSO Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ APAC two-wheeler aftermarket components & consumables market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025–2032.

➤ Market expected to expand from US$ 14.1 Billion in 2025 to around US$ 24.7 Billion by 2032.

➤ Increasing two-wheeler ownership across APAC countries is a key growth driver.

➤ Rising adoption of electric two-wheelers is expanding demand for specialized consumables and replacement parts.

➤ Vehicle personalization trends, including aesthetic and performance enhancements, are boosting aftermarket sales.

➤ India and China dominate the regional market due to strong consumer demand and established distribution networks.

APAC Two-wheeler Aftermarket Components & Consumables Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Engine Parts

o Braking Systems

o Suspension Systems

o Transmission Parts

o Electrical Components

o Exhaust Systems

o Lighting Systems

• Consumables

o Lubricants

o Filters

o Spark Plugs

o Batteries

By Two-wheeler Type

• Standard

• Sports

• Touring

• Cruiser

• Scooter

• Moped

By Sales Channel

• Sales Channel

• Authorized Dealers

• Independent Dealers

• Online Platforms

By Country

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Southeast Asia

• ANZ

• Rest of APAC

Regional Insights

India leads the APAC two-wheeler aftermarket components & consumables market, fueled by strong two-wheeler penetration, rapid urbanization, and government incentives for electric two-wheelers. Rising consumer awareness about maintenance and vehicle personalization also drives demand for aftermarket solutions.

China holds the second-largest share, driven by the widespread adoption of electric two-wheelers and increasing urban mobility solutions. Local manufacturers and global players are investing heavily in supply chain networks to cater to the growing aftermarket demand in tier-1 and tier-2 cities, further strengthening the regional market.

Market Drivers

The key drivers of the APAC two-wheeler aftermarket market include the rapid rise in two-wheeler ownership and urban mobility solutions. The growing middle-class population in India, China, and Southeast Asia is increasingly investing in two-wheelers for daily commuting, which directly increases the demand for replacement components and consumables. Rising traffic congestion and government incentives for electric vehicles further support the adoption of two-wheelers and associated aftermarket solutions.

Another driver is the growing trend of vehicle personalization. Consumers are increasingly opting for upgraded tires, performance parts, aesthetic enhancements, and high-quality lubricants to improve vehicle performance and appearance. The adoption of electric two-wheelers creates demand for specialized batteries, chargers, and maintenance services, opening new revenue streams for aftermarket players across the region.

Market Opportunities

The growing adoption of electric two-wheelers presents a major opportunity for aftermarket companies to offer specialized components, including high-performance batteries, chargers, and regenerative braking systems. These segments are relatively untapped and can provide premium revenue streams.

The trend of vehicle personalization also offers opportunities for innovative aftermarket products such as performance enhancements, customized body kits, and advanced lighting solutions. Collaborations between aftermarket manufacturers, service providers, and e-commerce platforms can further expand reach and accessibility, particularly in fast-growing urban markets. Companies leveraging digital platforms and subscription-based services for maintenance and consumables can capture significant long-term market share.

Recent Developments:

• January 2026 – Bosch launched a new range of EV-compatible aftermarket batteries for two-wheelers in India.

• November 2025 – TVS Srichakra partnered with e-commerce platforms to expand its aftermarket tire distribution network in Southeast Asia.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The APAC two-wheeler aftermarket components & consumables market is expected to maintain robust growth through 2032. Opportunities lie in the rising adoption of electric two-wheelers, vehicle personalization trends, and digital platforms for maintenance and component sales. Companies that innovate and leverage technology-driven solutions in diagnostics, subscription services, and premium consumables are likely to capture substantial market share, ensuring long-term growth in the rapidly evolving APAC market.

