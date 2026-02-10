norse3 Embarks on Canadian Roadshow as North American Demand for Enterprise AI Governance Surges

Logo norse3 banner Essential infrastructure where Al safety is non-negotiable.

Expansion follows successful Dubai tour as institutional investors and partners seek robust AI compliance infrastructure

LONDON, LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- norse3 , an enterprise AI governance and conversational safety platform, today announced that Alastair Band, Co-Founder, is roadshowing in Canada this week, meeting with institutional investors, enterprise partners, and regulated organisations as demand accelerates for AI compliance and governance infrastructure across North America.norse3 provides a real-time, unified safety and compliance layer for AI-driven and human-led enterprise conversations. Operating invisibly behind existing platforms such as customer support systems, CRM tools, and AI agents, the platform monitors, intercepts, and neutralises regulatory, reputational, and data-privacy risks before harm occurs, while maintaining a regulator-grade audit trail.As artificial intelligence moves from pilot programmes into mission-critical production environments, enterprises face growing exposure to risks including unauthorised financial advice, unsafe medical guidance, data leakage, and regulatory breaches. norse3 addresses this challenge by delivering a single control layer governing all conversational flows—human-to-human, human-to-AI, and AI-to-customer—in real time.Building on Global MomentumThe Canadian roadshow follows a successful strategic tour in Dubai last month, where the team secured key interest from regional financial hubs. This move into North America comes amidst increasing inbound interest from regulated firms and advisory partners seeking verifiable AI governance aligned with emerging frameworks such as Canada’s Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA). Meetings during the week are focused on enterprise deployments, strategic partnerships, and growth capital discussions.“Canada represents a dual frontier for us: it is both the cradle of modern AI research and a rapidly maturing market for enterprise governance,” said Alastair Band, CEO and Co-Founder at norse3. “For a global AI governance business, establishing a foothold here is strategic. Partnering with Canadian firms allows us to embed our infrastructure into some of the world's most sophisticated financial and technical ecosystems, serving as a critical bridge to the wider North American market. As adoption scales, Boards are demanding control and auditability; norse3 provides that missing layer.”The company positions itself as infrastructure rather than application software, enabling enterprises to deploy AI confidently without retraining models or altering frontline operations. norse3 has also completed certification under ISO 9001 (Quality Management) and ISO 42001 (Artificial Intelligence Management Systems), reinforcing its regulatory and enterprise readiness.Canada was selected as the next key location due to its status as a global leader in ethical AI development and its dense concentration of Tier-1 financial institutions. The region serves as a vital strategic entry point for capturing the broader demand for safe AI adoption across the continent.norse3 expects to announce additional enterprise partnerships and deployment milestones following the roadshow.

